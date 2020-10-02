e-paper
Uttar Pradesh: Ramnagar Ramlila goes digital on Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: Ramnagar Ramlila goes digital on Twitter

On September 30, the first episode of Ramlila featuring puppets was uploaded on @ghatwalk at 5pm

lucknow Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:40 IST
Sudhir Kumar
Sudhir Kumar
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
This year, Ramnagar’s Ramlila could not be held due to the pandemic.
This year, Ramnagar’s Ramlila could not be held due to the pandemic.(HT Archive)
         

Even though the over two-century-old Ramnagar Ramlila could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a digital version of the Ramlila has begun on Twitter.

On September 30, the first episode of Ramlila featuring puppets was uploaded on @ghatwalk at 5pm. Each video is two minutes long and features puppets reciting ‘dohe’ (couplets) and ‘chaupai’ (quatrains)—as is traditional during a live performance.

The first episode showed the puppets performing Ganesh Vandana.October 1’s episode portrayed the birth of Ram and his brothers.

The digital Ramlila is the brainchild of IMS-BHU neurologist Vijay Nath Mishra, who has sponsored and funded the project.

“Ramlila on Twitter is part of our efforts to maintain the tradition,” he said.

