Uttar Pradesh: Woman’s headless, mutilated body found in sack near Meerut graveyard

The police said it appeared that the woman was murdered inside a house by some persons who knew her and her beheaded body was dumped near a graveyard to conceal her identity

lucknow Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 08:48 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A woman’s headless body, which had been chopped into eight pieces, was found in a sack at Lisari Gate in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, the police said.

Some passersby spotted the sack near a graveyard at Fatellahpur on Monday, said Prashant Kapil, station house officer (SHO), Lisari gate police station.

Stray dogs were seen pulling the sack and gnawing at it, some passersby said.

Local residents reported the matter to the police, who reached the spot soon. They found the beheaded body of a woman inside the sack that was chopped into at least eight pieces.

Also read | Hathras gangrape case: Bareilly STF reaches woman’s village

“An initial examination of the body indicates that the crime could have been committed a day before and the chopped body was dumped at a secluded place near the graveyard,” said Kapil.

AN Singh, superintendent of police (SP) (city), Meerut, said it appeared that the woman (35) was murdered inside a house by some persons who knew her and her beheaded body was dumped near a graveyard to conceal her identity.

He said closed circuit TV (CCTV) footage was being examined to trace the perpetrators of the crime.

SHO Kapil said the body would be sent for a post-mortem examination and efforts were on to find out whether any woman had gone missing from the area under the jurisdiction of the police station.

“The killers disposed of the chopped head elsewhere to conceal the identity of the woman,” he said.

“We are trying to identify the deceased through her clothes,” he added.

