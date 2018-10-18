Vehicle number portability: Buying a new car/bike this Diwali? Retain registration number of old one

The wait is finally over for those who are anxiously looking forward to porting the ‘auspicious’ ‘lucky’ or ‘VIP’ registration number of their old vehicle to a new one, a facility already available with regard to mobile phone numbers.

The transport department is preparing itself for the launch of the long-pending portability scheme in Uttar Pradesh before Diwali.

The Cabinet nod for the proposed plan is most likely to come at its meeting next week.

Presently, the portability scheme is said to be functional only in four states/union territories, including Delhi and Chandigarh.

“We will put the proposed number portability scheme to the Cabinet for its approval very soon after which the scheme will be operational making it possible for people to port a registration number from one vehicle to another by paying a prescribed fee,” transport commissioner, P Guruprasad said.

Under this system, a person can retain the number of his old vehicle even when he sells or junks that vehicle.

“The new vehicle can have the same registration number while old vehicle will be issued a new number available in the current series at that point of time,” explained another official.

“But number of a two wheeler can be ported to a two wheeler only and that of a four wheeler to a four wheeler and not from a two wheeler to a four wheeler and vice versa,” he added.

The service, however, comes with a price tag. As per the final proposal, the minimum and maximum portability fee that one will be charged has been fixed at Rs 10,000-25,000 in case of four wheelers and Rs 4,000-Rs 10,000 for two wheelers. “The price will depend on the category the number being sought for portability belongs to. Presently, number are put in different categories like attractive (2244) and most attractive (0786) etc and already auctioned at RTO offices,” he said.

The scheme in its new garb will be launched around 28 months after the Akhilesh Yadav cabinet approved the portability plan. “The notification for the execution of the scheme was not issued as it was realized that too many conditions had been attached to the scheme making it unattractive for users,” sources said.

Skeptics still believe that the portability scheme may still not be very successful in UP.

“Only four states in India have adopted the portability scheme despite the Central government having issued an advisory to all states for its implementation. We are not sure if the scheme will click in UP,” sources. The portability facility, they apprehended, might be misused by criminals too.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 14:27 IST