VHP, saffron outfits want to play safe if SC favours Ram temple

The day the Supreme Court delivers the Ayodhya verdict will be the most historic in the country’s history, having far reaching political ramifications.

Yet the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other saffron organisations do not want to send a wrong message to Muslims across the country by organising grand celebrations, in case the apex court rules in favour of Ram Mandir.

Instead, the saffron brigade has decided to give a big push to celebrations the day the Ram temple is formally inaugurated in Ayodhya.

The BJP has already directed its spokespersons to not issue any statement related with the temple.

“We do not have any directives from the party regarding any celebrations in case the Supreme Court delivers a verdict in favour of Ram temple,” said Shalabh Mani Tripathi, state spokesperson, BJP.

The apex court completed hearing in the decades-old Ayodhya title dispute on October 16 and is likely to deliver a verdict anytime between November 8 and November 16, before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

Now speculations are on in Ayodhya and the rest of the country about the VHP and its affiliate organisations going overboard in celebrations in case the Supreme Court’s verdict is in favour of Ram temple.

But the VHP has decided not to do so, if the court ruling favours a temple.

“The Supreme Court’s verdict is still awaited. But I am sure it will be in favour of Ram temple,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya. “We have not planned any big celebration to portray the court’s decision as a victory for Hindus and defeat for Muslims,” he added.

“Some elements in the country will try to create communal discord on the day of the Supreme Court judgement. We do not want this to happen,” he said.

Instead, the VHP would celebrate when the Ram temple was formally inaugurated in Ayodhya with full Vedic rituals, Sharma said.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas also wants the Ayodhya verdict day to pass off peacefully across the country.

The Nyas is the top body of saints that operates from Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth in Ayodhya and has been spearheading the Ram temple movement across the country.

“I am sure the Supreme Court will rule in favour of Ram temple. It will be a big day for us. But we do not want to send a wrong message to the Muslims by portraying it as their defeat,” said Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

“We will definitely celebrate on the day the court delivers verdict in favour of Ram temple. But we do not to go overboard and create any discord in society,” he added.

However, a senior BJP leader, not willing to be named, said: “It will not be possible for the BJP and the VHP to stop celebrations altogether if the apex court rules in favour of Ram temple. Bursting of fire crackers and distribution of sweets by enthusiastic cadres and commoners cannot be stopped altogether.”

“If the party decides to celebrate then it will not be a problem for us to make arrangements. But as of now there are no directives from the central leadership regarding preparations for celebrations if the court’s verdict is in favour of Ram Mandir,” he added.

