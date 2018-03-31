Video of patient with hands and legs tied in Aligarh hospital goes viral, DM seeks report

The JN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh has come under the government’s scanner after a video of an unidentified patient with his hands and legs tied was widely shared on social media on Friday night even as confusion swirled over who admitted the patient into the hospital.

The video is said to have been shot in the emergency ward of the medical college.

Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh sought a report from the principal of JN Medical College on the incident. “A complete report has been demanded from the principal of the medical college. Further action will be taken after the report is received,” Singh said on Saturday.

The principal, professor SC Sharma denied any wrong doing, insisting that it was standard operating procedure and that the video was malicious.

“The video is a conspiracy to defame the college. The patient shown in the video was admitted to the emergency ward four days back and at that time he was semi-conscious. He was admitted by some unidentified person and there was no one with him. His hands and legs were tied to restrict his movement as he was being administered injections and drips. It is a common practice with patients who have no attendant. This was done for his benefit,” Prof Sharma said.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Haris Khan said, “Such a thing can never happen here. How was such a video made?”

While he backed Prof Sharma’s reasoning of tying the hands and legs of the patient, he said the man who is in his late 20s was admitted by a home guard personnel.

“The patient shown in the video was admitted by a home guard from Hathras on March 28 at around 1 pm. He had head injury and he was given complete treatment. He is still admitted here. He is still unconscious and so his identity could not be known. Report of the patient has been sent to the DM and the chief medical officer,” Dr Khan said.

Government railway police (GRP) inspector Yashpal Singh said, “One person was found on Aligarh-Hathras track on March 26 who had injury on his head. He was admitted immediately to the civil hospital first before being taken to the JN Medical College and Hosipital. But it has not been confirmed that the person shown in the video is the same man.”

He did not say who admitted the man to JNMCH.

The incident has also triggered a war of words between the resident doctors’ association (RDA) of the hospital and the Aligarh Muslim university students union (AMUSU). The RDA claims the AMUSU released the video.

Former AMUSU president Faizul Hasan said, “Doctors treat patients in inhuman way in the emergency ward. A high level inquiry should be conducted.”

Pappu Singh from Iglas who came to the medical college to get his wife treated on February 11 said when his wife was being treated in the mini operation theatre of the emergency, the doctors had slapped her and had tied her hands.

President of the resident doctors’ association Dr Abdullah said, “The video is a conspiracy of the AMUSU to defame the medical college. I condemn the video released by the students union. AMUSU office-bearers always exert pressure on the doctors when they accompany any patient.”

While the video has raised a storm, yet another clip started circulating in social media in which the medical college staff is seen taking away a male patient who fell down on the floor. Injury marks are visible on his face.