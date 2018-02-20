We have changed the perception about UP: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in the past 10 months his government has brought about a complete change in the perception about the state.

“There was a time when ‘bankers would not take our calls’, but now we have made the state into an investor-friendly destination with ‘every investor willing to invest’ in UP,” said Yogi while speaking to Hindustan Times.

“I was surprised in the beginning when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah sent me to take over as chief minister…We wanted to speak to some bankers on some issues. Nobody used to take the phone calls. Nobody was ready to invest in UP,” said Yogi.

Giving a detailed account of how his government struggled for funds and how successful implementation of the crop loan waiver scheme proved a turning point in changing the perception about the state, Yogi said, “Nobody cooperated when we wanted to waive the crop loan of farmers. I sat with principal secretary, finance and discussed the issue. We decided to stop wasteful expenditure and financial leakages, so we wound up schemes that had nothing to do with development. With this, we provided Rs 36,000 crore and moved ahead with implementation of the loan waiver scheme. This made the people realise that UP had the mettle. Now, everybody wants to come to (for investment) UP. This is because the atmosphere has now changed here.”

About future course of action, Yogi said, “Our effort is to implement the MoUs being signed now and hold global investors summit after one year. After UP Investors’ Summit, our team will be divided in two parts. One will implement the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme while the other will implement the MoUs.”

About changes brought about by his government, Yogi said, “The people realise that they will not be a victim of red-tape. No criminal, mafia or anti-social element can create chaos in UP… the state has brought about large-scale changes in labour laws, too. We have created an investment-friendly atmosphere. One can see the results and we are moving ahead. We have formulated 14-15 policies for different sectors, including Uttar Pradesh investment and employment promotion policy, food processing policy, MSME policy and aviation policy…. We will come out with more policies, including the pharmaceutical policy, in next few days.”

The chief minister said: “Uttar Pradesh has unlimited potential. Nature and the Almighty God have bestowed their blessings on it. A phase of political anarchy was witnessed in the past 15 years. It led to a complete chaos. There was loot and corruption. UP’s image took a beating in India and the world.”

He said the previous government indulged in favouritism and power was available only in four VVIP districts. “UP now has power available in all the 75 districts. We are also guaranteeing security for everyone. Through roadshows, organized ahead of the UP Investors’ Summit, we have been able to instill confidence among people that UP is going on the right path.

Over 8,000 persons have registered for the summit and 700 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed so far. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit, while President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the concluding session.”

About the controversy over police encounters, Yogi said none of the encounters was fake. “We are responsible for security of 22 crore people of UP and are shouldering this responsibility,” he said.

About Uttar Pradesh legislative council’s move to order a CBI probe into the encounters, Yogi said all institutions should work within their domain. “Working within domain will uphold dignity of all the institutions,” he said.