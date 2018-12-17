Will move court, if ordinance is brought on Ram temple: AIMPLB

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday pointed out that it would abide by the Supreme Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case but will challenge in court any ordinance on the dispute.

“Muslims will abide by the Supreme Court order on the Babri Masjid issue. Whatever will be the court’s decision, members of the Muslim community will accept it,” Zafaryab Jilani, member of the AIMPLB, told reporters here on Sunday after an executive committee meeting of the AIMPLB at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, an Islamic seminary, in the state capital.

Jilani, who is an advocate, is also convener of the Babri Masjid Action Committee. Commenting on the speculation that the Centre might bring an ordinance in Parliament to pave way for construction of the Ram temple, Jilani said: “If an ordinance is brought and becomes a law, the AIMPLB will challenge it in Supreme the Court.”

The Board also discussed the triple talaq issue at its meeting.

“If the ordinance on triple talaq becomes law, the AIMPLB will challenge it in Supreme Court,” said Qasim Rasool Ilyas, member of the board.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court had termed instant triple talaq unconstitutional and the Centre brought an ordinance to criminalise it.

The Lok Sabha has passed the Bill, but it is yet to be passed in the Rajya Sabha and become a law.

“We are in touch with all secular political parties on the issue and have requested them not to support it,” said Kamal Faruqui, member of the AIMPLB.

Replying to a query on recent statements issued by right-wing leaders on Ram temple and demand for an ordinance for construction of the temple, Jilani said: “It is for the court and the government to take note of such issues.” Asma Zehra Sahiba, member of the AIMPLB and head of its women wing, said the board was organising seminars and conventions across the country to create awareness among Muslim women on several issues, including triple talaq.

“We have got an overwhelming response in these seminars. Muslim women have made it clear that they do not want any interference in personal laws of the Muslims,” said Asma Zehra.

“We will also invite members of other communities to dispel misconceptions about Sharia,” she added.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 08:27 IST