With unity run, BJP showcases its focus on Kurmis

lucknow

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:30 IST

For the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on Thursday was also an occasion to showcase its focus on Kurmis, a dominant non-Yadav OBC sub-caste which wields great political influence in Uttar Pradesh.

After the Yadavs, the Kurmis or Patels are among the most dominant caste, comprising nearly 9% of the total 27% OBC vote bank in the state that is being eyed by all parties.

The BJP, which stitched a pact with the Kurmi-based Apna Dal in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, an alliance that is still on, has only recently appointed Swatantra Dev Singh, a Kurmi leader, as party’s state chief.

Swatantra Dev, who participated in the run for unity in Varanasi, said Sardar Patel’s dream was now being realised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The unity run was organised by the BJP across the state with special focus on Kurmi dominated areas like Kanpur, Mirzapur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Pratapgarh.

BJP leaders admitted that the results of the UP by-polls in which Samajwadi Party surprised the BJP in Zaidpur assembly seat of Barabanki was also attributed to the clout of former union minister Beni Prasad Verma, a veteran Kurmi leader whose appeal for the SP candidate surprised the BJP.

The Gandhi Sankalp ‘padyatra’ (footmarch), which party had asked all lawmakers to undertake in their constituencies, has now been extended till November 12, said UP BJP lawmaker Pankaj Singh, the state in-charge for the padyatra campaign. The padyatra started on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and was to conclude on Thursday.

The march by BJP lawmakers was also aimed at propagating the no-plastic message, he said.

SMRITI IRANI PARTICIPATES IN UNITY RUN IN AMETHI

In Amethi, union minister and local MP Smriti Irani made people, cadre and officials take the ‘unity pledge’.

She also flagged off a rally, comprising school children and BJP leaders. She, along with Amethi district magistrate Prashant Sharma and superintendent of police Khyati Garg also joined.

BJP ALLY RAISES DEMAND FOR PATEL MEMORIAL IN DELHI

BJP ally Apna Dal raised the demand for a Patel memorial in Delhi.

“We have been raising the demand for a samadhi that befits Patel’s stature in Delhi. Yet so far this demand hasn’t been met. We would continue to raise this demand both inside and outside Parliament,” said Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel, who is also the Mirzapur MP.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 21:30 IST