Work out plan to restart industrial activity in UP after May 3: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 00:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed senior officers to formulate an elaborate programme to restart industrial activity in UP after May 3.

The chief minister gave the directive at a lockdown review meet of his Team-11.

Yogi also directed the officers to ensure that appropriate arrangements for food and drinking water etc were made at all quarantine centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, Yogi attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with other chief ministers over the lockdown situation.

When asked about the demand Yogi made at the PM’s video conference, chief secretary RK Tiwari said: “The chief minister did not make any demand at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers.”

Additional chief secretary, home, Awnish Awasthi said: “UP did not have its turn at the video conference on Monday. The state government did not send any demands to the centre.”

Yogi’s directive about availability of food and drinking water assumes significance in view of reports of lack facilities at some quarantine centres in the state.

The chief minister said quarantine centres and shelter homes should have a capacity of 15,000 to 25,000 in every district. He said the capacity of L-1, L-2 and L-3 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals should be expanded in all districts. He also said all labourers/workers returning to UP from other states must be mandatorily put at the quarantine centres.

Yogi said the lockdown should be strictly enforced and those living in hotspots should not be going to their work place. He said only the teams of medical and health, sanitation and home delivery should be permitted in the hotspots. He said testing capacity should be increased in the state.

He said emergency health services for non-Covid-19 patients should be restored immediately. He also said the patients reaching hospitals must be screened. He said most of the state’s private hospitals have been covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and a protocol for Covid-19 and non-Covid hospitals should be worked out.

The chief minister said a Covid-19 hospital should be set up in all the 52 medical colleges. He said districts not having a medical college should convert the district level hospital as a Covid-19 hospital.

He said an additional chief medical officer-rank officer should be responsible for training medical officers and para-medical staff and a programme for effective training and a mobile app should be prepared for the purpose. He said training should also be imparted to principals and teachers of high education and intermediate colleges. Yogi said distribution of food grains to the needy should be restarted from May 1.