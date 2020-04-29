Yoga to relieve stress among 72 Nepal citizens stuck here

lucknow

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 12:27 IST

Drawing on the positive effects of yoga and meditation, the ancient practices will be employed to ease stress and tension among 72 Nepal citizens, in the Dhaurahra tehsil.

These Nepal citizens were at a quarantine centre till the last week of March, after which they attempted to cross over to Nepal. By then the lockdown had been imposed in India. The Nepal citizens had served their quarantine period and all were fine, but since the borders on both sides were sealed and cross-border movement restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they could not move without the consent of the authorities.

This resulted in stress and tension among them. Even their mobile sets give limited relief due to high ISD call rates, which they could hardly afford with the limited cash they had on them.

In view of their emotional stress, Kheri DM Shailendra Kumar Singh and SDM Dhaurahra Sunandu Sudhakaran came up with a plan to engage them in Yoga, meditation and motivational classes.

DM Shailendra Kumar Singh said, “Yogacharya Rajhans Mishra had been deputed to impart yoga training and hold meditational classes.”

SDM Sunandu Sudhakaran said, “The yoga and motivational classes have come as a great help to our Nepali guests, away from home, and they were enjoying them.”

Meanwhile, no coronavirus positive case has emerged in the district after the four positive cases recovered fully and were discharged. Kheri is now a green zone with no corona positive case as on date.

According to Kheri DM, till Tuesday, 584 samples were sent to the KGMU, Lucknow, among which 510 samples tested negative while reports of 71 samples are awaited. Three positive cases from Kheri recovered and were discharged, while one, Uma Shankar Pandey, was tested and treated at KGMU.

DEO KANT PANDEY