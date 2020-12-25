e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following Vajpayee’s tradition and is engaged in the betterment of the country and its people

lucknow Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:56 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
“The dreams of Atalji are now being realised,” Adityanath said at a poetry event organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation in Lucknow.
"The dreams of Atalji are now being realised," Adityanath said at a poetry event organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation in Lucknow.
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of his birth anniversary on Friday. He said Vajpayee was always a popular leader, whether he was in the ruling party or in the opposition.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following Vajpayee’s tradition and is engaged in the betterment of the country and its people.

“The dreams of Atalji are now being realised,” Adityanath said at a poetry event organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation here. He said Vajpayee’s poetry epitomised nationalism, values, and struggle.

PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
India records 23,067 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours
Isro releases Chandrayaan 2 orbiter data, data from payload looking for water awaited
'Not logical to include MSP in talks': Centre; farmers may reply today
President, PM Modi, ministers pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
Northwestern India records cold wave, very poor air
Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch
