Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

lucknow

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:56 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tributes to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of his birth anniversary on Friday. He said Vajpayee was always a popular leader, whether he was in the ruling party or in the opposition.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following Vajpayee’s tradition and is engaged in the betterment of the country and its people.

“The dreams of Atalji are now being realised,” Adityanath said at a poetry event organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation here. He said Vajpayee’s poetry epitomised nationalism, values, and struggle.