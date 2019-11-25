Yogi govt compiling list of officers whose financial integrity is suspect: BJP

lucknow

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:29 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cited the recent action taken by the party’s government in Uttar Pradesh against ‘corrupt officers’ as proof of the party’s commitment to ‘zero tolerance’ on corruption.

UP BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava said the Yogi Adityanath government was compiling a list of officers whose financial integrity was suspect.

“Our party’s government has compiled a list of officers, both IAS and IPS, whose activities have been suspect and have complaints against them,” Srivastava said highlighting the Adityanath government’s ‘no-to-corruption’ plank.

“Officers who are found engaged in corrupt practices would be behind bars. Our government has shown its resolve by dismissing 7 PPS officers and 2 PPS officers as they were found engaged in corrupt practices. Several others have police cases registered on them. Corrupt won’t just be dismissed but their ill-gotten wealth would be seized too,” Harish Srivastava said.

The BJP spokesman also cited the recent homeguard scam (in Noida it was discovered that payment was made on the basis of fake duty charts), in which two officers have been suspended. “The government has also run cases against deputy director Panchayati Raj among others while many others have been given compulsory retirement,” he said.

BJP leader said since coming to power in UP, the Yogi government had acted against nearly 300 officers of the police department, besides 200 others have been given forced retirement.

“About 400 officers have been given adverse entry and their promotional avenues have been blocked forever,” Srivastava said.