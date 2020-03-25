Yogi govt ready with action plan, bans paan masala, gutkha

lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government had worked out an action plan to effectively contain spread of the Sars-Cov-2 pathogen and his government reiterated the ban on the sale, production and distribution of ‘paan masala and ‘gutkha’ (chewing tobacco) in the entire state for the same reason.

The chief minister held a high-level meeting to review steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus and for implementation of the nationwide lockdown announced in its wake, additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi said at a press briefing here. Awasthi said the chief minister directed officers to ensure door-to-door delivery of essential commodities.

During the meeting, Adityanath said a control room was also being set up in all the districts.

The state government has already asked the state’s 51 public and private medical colleges to set up 200-300 bed isolation wards.

A sufficient quantity of sanitisers, gloves and masks had been made available in all the districts, Adityanath said at the meeting.

He said the 112 police response vehicles should be used to take people to their respective destinations. Those who returned from abroad in the past one week should be identified and provided with medical treatment, the chief minister said.

E-commerce companies and supermarkets should make home delivery of essential items to people, the chief minister said. He said the health department should also work out arrangements for home delivery of medicines.

The additional chief secretary repeated the government had banned paan masala and gutkha.

“The state government has also decided to ban the sale of paan masala and gutkha in the state. The ban has been imposed to protect the people from infection in these times of coronavirus. People who consume gutkha and paan masala have been seen spitting in public places,” he had said on Tuesday.

In an order issued here on Wednesday, Food and Drug Administration commissioner Ministhy S said, “In view of the spread of Covid-19 and lockdown announced by the government, the manufacturing, distribution and sale of paan masala and gutka is banned in the state till further orders. Action under the Food Security Act will be taken against the persons and establishments which violate the order. The state government will cancel the licence of the units and close the shops.”

For his part, Awasthi said a committee headed by the agriculture production commissioner will ensure the availability of essential commodities in the state during the lockdown. It will also mobilise civil defence volunteers and non-government organizations.

The committee will mobilize community kitchens to distribute food packets to the poor, Awasthi said, adding that gurudawaras, maths, temples and social organisations will be motivated to run community kitchens as well.

Mobile vans, e-rickshwas, thelas (carts) and other vehicles were being arranged in various districts for door-to-door delivery of essential items, Awasthi said.

During his visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday, the chief minister directed officers to monitor transportation of food grains and other commodities from mandis (wholesale markets) to retail outlets, he said.

He also said state government officers asked 10,000 gram pradhans to raise awareness among villagers and requested them to assist the needy.

People can lodge complaints or enquire on the CM helpline 1076, Awasthi said, adding MLAs and MLCs had donated funds for the fight against the coronavirus.