Yogi, Maurya among BJP star campaigners for Jharkhand polls

lucknow

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:32 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Jal Shakti minister Dr Mahendra Singh, along with union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani and BJP’s Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, have been named as BJP’s star campaigners from UP for the first of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections.

Union minorities minister and Rajya Sabha MP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who hails from Rampur in UP, is also on the list.

The 40-member list of star campaigners led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also has defence minister Rajnath Singh, as well as national BJP functionary Arun Singh on it.

Several other leaders with UP connect on the list include Manoj Tiwari, the present Delhi BJP chief, among others.

Adityanath has been a regular star campaigner for the party in all the elections across the country but this is the first time in the last couple of years when so many leaders have been named as star campaigners.

“It’s our good fortune that so many of our leaders have been named star campaigners and we will surely make an impression by sweeping the Jharkhand polls as, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship, the BJP government has taken a series of decisions aimed at benefiting the tribals, the poor and the needy. In Yogiji, we have a unique blend of a yogi who brings great commitment to work and his speeches have a ready connect,” UP BJP leader Chandramohan said.

The present BJP list of star campaigners is for the first of the five-phase polls.

Elections to the 81 member Jharkhand assembly would be held between November 30 and December 20.

However, BJP’s national general secretary and incharge, headquarter Arun Singh in his official communication to the Election Commission said that unless an amended list is forwarded by the party, the same list be treated as ‘valid’ for the remaining phases of Jharkhand polls.