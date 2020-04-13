Youth walks over 1600 km to reach Kashi from Mumbai

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 22:30 IST

A 28-year-old youth walked over 1600 km for almost 14 days to reach Varanasi from Mumbai on Sunday night.

A resident of Saptsagar Dawa Mandi area in Varanasi, he was, however, allowed entry into his house after he underwent screening at the government hospital and was found asymptomatic for coronavirus.

Ashok Keshari works at a hotel in Nagpada area of Mumbai, said a police official.

With his hotel shut in view of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, he decided to head towards his home in Varanasi on March 30.

“I walked along the rail tracks on roads and remained hungry for most of the time. On way, some generous people gave food that helped me survive,” said Ashok, who reached Cantt station, Varanasi on Sunday.

Here, when he called up his friends, they advised him to go for screening first.

Ashok then went to divisional hospital, Kabir Chaura.

The doctors at the divisional hospital informed him that screening for coronavirus takes place at the district hospital.

He then walked to district hospital where doctors cleared him of coronavirus symptoms.

He said the doctors advised him to stay in home quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.

After the screening when he reached the house, his neighbours informed the police and Kotwali inspector Mahesh Pandey reached the spot.

On inspector’s intervention, the youth was allowed entry into his locality and his house.

Inspector Pandey said the youth was cleared of corona symptoms and hence was allowed to stay at his place.

“The family has been told to keep Ashok in a separate room on the first floor of the house,” said the inspector.

“We allowed him entry into the house only after screening as we thought police could take action against us,” said Ashok’s brother Kallu.