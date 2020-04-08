‘Youths, middle-aged more vulnerable in UP’

lucknow

Young and middle aged people in Uttar Pradesh are more vulnerable to Sars-Cov-2.

Addressing a press conference, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said after analyzing the Covid- 19 patients’ data, health department experts found that people in the age group of 21-40 years and 41-60 years were more vulnerable to Sars-Cov-2 than the elderly and children.

Among the 361 positive cases reported in the state, 44% were in the age group of 21 -40 years and 27% in the age group of 41-60 years. Only 13% of patients were 60 plus and 16% in the age group of zero to twenty years. Earlier, the health department had sounded an alert that senior citizens were more vulnerable to coronavirus.

“It seems that senior citizens are taking precautionary measures to protect themselves whereas the youths have ignored the guidance issued by the department for protection from coronavirus,” he said.

To intensify the fight against Sars-Cov-2, the health department has decided to focus on tracking, screening and testing. The testing of the samples will be increased from 700 daily to 1500 samples daily. The aim is to identify the infected people and put them in the isolation wards. The health department will collect the samples of the people suffering from influenza or respiratory problems. The samples will be sent to the laboratories for test.

The health department wanted to ensure that coronavirus was not spreading in districts that had reported zero positive cases, Prasad said.

Out of the 361 positive cases, 195 are members of Tabligi Jamaat. The cases in UP increased after the identification of Tabligi Jamaat members in various districts. “Majority of the Jamaatis have been identified and quarantined, we hope that gradually the cases will come down,” he said.

The samples of migrant workers and those who came from foreign countries are also being collected. The health department would also carry rapid antibody tests in various district to identify the positive cases, he said.

Prasad said hydroxychloroquine tablets for protection from Sars-Cov-2 had been supplied to medical colleges and hospitals for use among doctors and para medical staff. The tablets had been also stored in the hospitals for the patients, he said.

The state government has decided to reserve 20,000 beds in hospitals and private buildings to set up isolation wards. The health department has decided to keep asymptomatic people in the isolation wards for treatment. It has already reserved 10,000 beds in government hospitals and health centres in 75 districts of the state for admission of positive cases. The department has decided to reserve another 10,000 beds for the admission of people who are asymptomatic. These beds would be attached to the LI category hospitals established by the department in various districts, Prasad said.

EXPERTSPEAK

“The elderly are vulnerable because of their low immunity, hence it is advisable to keep them at home and safe from any chance infection,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, head ,Aastha Geriatric Hospital.

“We have already undergone a couple of weeks of lock-down and if similar focus remains for a few more days we shall be able to bring down the cases to zero and also help cure all those who are presently under treatment. In the state, 31 patients have recovered which means the health teams are working hard,” said Dr Sandip Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital.