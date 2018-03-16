Zero measles cases reported in 3 Uttar Pradesh districts

Three districts have reported zero measles cases in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Health Management Information System report.

Faizabad, Sant Kabirnagar and Mahoba did not report any case while highest number of cases (641) was reported from Chandauli. Also urban areas of 56 districts reported zero measles cases, according to the report prepared for the state from January 2017 to February 2018.

As per the report, Kushinagar and Kannauj reported one case each. In UP, a total 4,789 patients were reported from across the districts. Among them 4,758 were reported from government hospitals and 31 were reported from private hospitals. In all, 4,181 cases were reported from rural areas and 608 from urban places.

Dr SK Pandey of the ayurved department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital said that in measles, severe weakness and poor immunity makes the life difficult for the patients. In the beginning it appears as throat infection and then fever. Children between 9 months to 10 years are the victims. In such a condition the lungs and then heart can be affected adversely.

Measles vaccination is a part of the routine immunization done at all government health establishments and efforts are being made to check all cases.

“By reducing measles cases, it is ensured that quality of life of the child and the family is improved. Also the after affect on heart and lungs is avoided,” said Prof Vinod Jain, senior faculty King George’s Medical University and a public health expert.