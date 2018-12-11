Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 highlights: BJP’s Chetan Kashyap wins from Ratlam city

The much awaited results for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be declared today. The elections to the five states of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are being touted as the semi-final to the Lok Sabha polls 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek re-election. Here are the highlights of the counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018.

BJP wins from Ratlam city in MP

First seat declared; BJP’s Chetan Kashyap wins from Ratlam city.

Congress and BJP reaching out to smaller parties

Sources confirm Congress has started talks with BSP, Samajwadi Party and Gondwana Ganatantra Party in Madhya Pradesh. Sources say BJP is also reaching out to the smaller parties in MP.

Position of political parties around noon

Around noon, the Congress was leading in 111 of the state’s 230 seats. The BJP was ahead in 108 seats. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party was ahead in five seats. Fifteen minutes past noon, the Election Commission was yet to announce any win in the state. The trends and leads were fast changing in the political thriller of the state where several exit polls predicted a close race.

Trends after four hours of votes counting

The opposition Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a tantalisingly close contest in Madhya Pradesh’s seesaw election battle on Tuesday, trends showed nearly four hours after the counting of votes began.

Votes counting: Early trends

As the Congress took an early lead, party workers started gathering at the party office as the counting of votes progressed. In contrast, the mood at the BJP office was subdued. In 2013, the BJP had won 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh and the Congress bagged 58.

What exit polls in MP predicted

Exit polls have predicted an edge-of-the-seat thriller in MP, with the ruling BJP and the Congress locked in a neck and neck race. Incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hopes to retain power for the fourth time in a row. The Congress on the other hand, is banking on the triple anti-incumbency faced by the BJP government and hopes to storm back to power in the state which was once its bastion.

Counting of votes for MP assembly polls 2018 begins at 8am on Tuesday

Counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections held on November 28 began at 8am on Tuesday. December 11. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, counting of votes is also taking place for Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The majority mark in the 230-seat house is 116.

