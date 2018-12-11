Madhya Pradesh election results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP seeks 4th term in close fight with Congress

The much awaited results for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be declared today. Counting of votes from the elections that took place on November 28 will begin today at 8am. The elections to the five states of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are being touted as the semi-final to the Lok Sabha polls 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek re-election.

Exit polls are predicting an edge-of-the-seat thriller in Madhya Pradesh, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress locked in a neck and neck race. Battling anti-incumbency of 15 years, incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hopes to retain power for the fourth time in a row.

The Congress on the other hand, is banking on the triple anti-incumbency faced by the BJP government and hopes to storm back to power in the state which was once its bastion. The majority mark in the 230-seat house is 116. In the 2013 election, the BJP had bagged 165 seats while the Congress had come a distant second with 58 seats in its kitty.

Madhya Pradesh had registered a voter turnout of around 75 per cent in the November 28 assembly polls. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Early trends will start coming out soon although they are not an indication of the final outcome of the election.

7:30 am IST Samajwadi Party expecting calls too Samajwadi Party state spokesperson Yash Yadav had earlier said no party approached them so far but he is expecting calls today once results are out.





7:20 am IST BSP hopes to emerge kingmaker “Let the results come out. There will be attempts by certain parties to seek our support. However, a decision on the same will be taken by Behan ji (BSP chief Mayawati) only”, BSP state in-charge Ramachal Rajbhar had earlier said.





7:10 am IST Smaller players in fray Prominent smaller players in the state are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Left parties and SAPAKS (a party espousing the cause of upper caste Hindus).





7:00 am IST Congress too confident of win Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath had said on Monday, “We will win more than 140 seats. Wait till tomorrow, everything will be clear by then.” Party campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia had said on Sunday that the Congress worked as a “united front” to dislodge the BJP and that there was an “uprising for change” across the state.





6:50 am IST Shivraj Chouhan confident of victory Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier dismissed the exit polls and said the BJP could cross 200 seats in the 230-member assembly. “We will romp home,” he had said.





6:40 am IST Bhopal police assure security during counting Dedicated teams have been deployed to ensure full security. Diversion points have been put on roads outside counting centres. There is a three-tier security system. Any device that can help communication is not allowed inside: Bhopal city SP tells ANI outside Old Central Jail counting centre



