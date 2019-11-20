e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Looks like final meeting, MLAs told to bring clothes for 5 days: Sena leader

Maharashtra came under the President’s Rule on November 9 after the Shiv Sena and BJP alliance could not form a government in the state over power-sharing issues.

maharashtra Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:42 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.(ANI/Twitter)
         

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI about the meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs to be held on November 22, Sattar said, “It looks like a final meeting. All MLAs have been called for a meeting on November 22. We have been asked to bring our ID cards and clothes for 5 days. I think we will have to stay at a place for 2-3 days, then the next step will be decided. Uddhav Thackeray ji will be Chief Minister of Maharashtra for sure.”

Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra which is currently under President’s Rule, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of his party MLAs on November 22 at Matoshree.

Maharashtra came under the President’s Rule on November 9 after the Shiv Sena and BJP alliance could not form a government in the state over power-sharing issues.

BJP had emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats. While Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs respectively in the state assembly.

