5 foods to make your skin glow

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 14:58 IST

Try all the beauty products you like, but the secret to a glowing complexion is plenty of water and the right diet. To start off, here are five foods you can add to your daily diet right away.

An amla a day: Amla helps the liver detoxify and aids digestion. It is also a good source of Vitamin C and minerals that are good for the skin.

A cup or two of yoghurt: This will deliver probiotics to your gut, to aid in the growth of healthy bacteria (so less acne). Yoghurt also boosts the body’s production of collagen, which is secreted by the cells to aid in repair and keep the skin looking healthy.

Oranges: Rich in Vitamin C, they boost collagen production and can help keep those wrinkles away. One orange can supply up to 116.2% of your daily Vitamin C needs.

Fish: Particularly salmon and mackerel, as the Omega 3 fatty acids in them can help reduce dryness of the skin and prevent inflammation. If you’re vegetarian, walnuts and flaxseed can help too.

Wheat germ: Sprinkle some on your food every day to score B-vitamin biotin, deficiency of which can make your skin dry and scaly. It also delivers zinc, and helps treat oily skin and prevent resultant acne.

(Kavita Devgan is a Delhi-based nutritionist)