A beautiful deed: Sonam Kapoor praises cousin for standing by the voiceless

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:22 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor praised her cousin Priya Singh on Instagram for feeding over 300 stray animals in Walkeshwar, Breach Candy and Lower Parel, in Mumbai. “She’s always been kind and selfless. What she is doing for the homeless animals is commendable. Thank you Priya didi for not preaching but leading by example,” Sonam wrote.

Adding to the list of Bollywood celebrities helping and feeding dogs are actor Adah Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall and Daisy Shah. “I have always been feeding dogs, corona or no corona, but of course at this hour, we need to take special care of our strays. A gruel of daliya with whatever vegetables are available now is good for them,” says actor Adah Sharma. Sonnali Seygall, too, has been taking care of stray animals and says that one should take all necessary precautions while feeding them. “Love all beings around us, animals and humans alike. It is our duty to help whoever we can, in whatever way possible. It’s not that difficult. You do take precautions, though, and every time you step out to buy your essential supplies, just buy some extra and distribute to the needy,” she writes on an Instagram post.