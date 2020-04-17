e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / A beautiful deed: Sonam Kapoor praises cousin for standing by the voiceless

A beautiful deed: Sonam Kapoor praises cousin for standing by the voiceless

In times like these, many are supporting and taking care of stray animals. Sonam Kapoor praises cousin for standing by the voiceless. Actor Adah Sharma and Sonnali Seygall are also do their bit. Read on:

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:22 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Sonam Kapoor’s sister Priya Singh
Sonam Kapoor’s sister Priya Singh(Instagram.com)
         

Actor Sonam Kapoor praised her cousin Priya Singh on Instagram for feeding over 300 stray animals in Walkeshwar, Breach Candy and Lower Parel, in Mumbai. “She’s always been kind and selfless. What she is doing for the homeless animals is commendable. Thank you Priya didi for not preaching but leading by example,” Sonam wrote.

 

Adding to the list of Bollywood celebrities helping and feeding dogs are actor Adah Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall and Daisy Shah. “I have always been feeding dogs, corona or no corona, but of course at this hour, we need to take special care of our strays. A gruel of daliya with whatever vegetables are available now is good for them,” says actor Adah Sharma. Sonnali Seygall, too, has been taking care of stray animals and says that one should take all necessary precautions while feeding them. “Love all beings around us, animals and humans alike. It is our duty to help whoever we can, in whatever way possible. It’s not that difficult. You do take precautions, though, and every time you step out to buy your essential supplies, just buy some extra and distribute to the needy,” she writes on an Instagram post.

top news
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

lifestyle