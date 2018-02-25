Birthdays, weddings, parties: How to choose flowers for different occasions

New Year knocks the door, and so do flowers from across the globe of varieties of breeds for the upcoming festive season. Breeders each year breed thousands of colourful flowers. However, just a handful of them make it through at your doorstep. So, which palette is dominating this year? What hue will take the centre stage? Are we going to see an entirely different set of floral beauties occupying the wedding aisle or any special occasion?

Whether you are planning a wedding, hosting a party, sending gifts on occasion or a festival, or simply decorating your living spaces with a bunch of floral beauties, here is all the inspiration that you need to incorporate for any special occasion in 2018. With the colour of the year being vivid purple, the purple-hued flowers are definitely occupying the centre stage. The shade of purple is a combination of calm blue and fierce red colour.

It is often associated with nobility, luxury, power, ambition, and royalty. It also communicates multiple meanings of creativity, wisdom, pride, independence, and magic- making it one of the most versatile colours. The flowers trends in 2018 will revolve around the different shades of purple. So, for any special occasion here are some options by Anuja Joshi, Marketing Director of Interflora India on how to start 2018 with various options of flowers:

Verbena

Growing in attractive clusters, Verbena is often referred to as the Herb of the Cross, as it was used in curb the bleeding wounds of Jesus. So, the expression of this flower is subtle, and you can use it for prayers and well wishes. Birthdays of your boss or colleague call for Verbena.

Smoky Lavender

Composed of multiple florets, Lavender is a beautiful bloom signifying purity, silence, grace, respect, and devotion. For occasions like Mother’s Day, or birthdays of elderly, Lavender form a great gifting choice.

Purple roses

Purple roses are lavender in colour. They are considered to be the epitome of love. So, break away the monotony of gifting red roses and present your loved ones with purple roses. Also, they are said to be the perfect gift for a wedding anniversary. Besides, there are several other species that you can opt for like, purple carnations, purple lilies, Salvia, Dwarf Iris, Catmint, and Bell flower.

Purple is the colour of the year. (Shutterstock)

Sparkling blooms ranging from red to mink to new green

For occasions like wedding, purple tulips to dark purple iris, make up an excellent choice for gifting, keeping Pantone colour of the year in the frame. Besides, there are many other flowers that spell luxury for occasions like wedding and parties. To name a few, you can go for floral bouquets embracing exotic beauties like Sahara Rose, Green Trick, Orchids, Chrysanthemum, Hydrangea, Agapanthus, and Dahlia. Agapanthus, the umber blue flower blooming in large emanates love, while large petaled Sahara rose expresses serenity, and Green Trick Carnation spell richness and abundance.

Ethnic hues for various occasions

Ethnic hues are a pretty amalgamation of roses with other flowers. The roses in this trend include Purity, Coral Rose, Apricot, Peach rose, and Carey, while other flowers that construct this design are Dahlia, Hydrangea, Carnation, Tulip, Talinum, Snapdragon, Alstroemeria, and Ranunculus. The shades of this design are smoky blue, muddy aqua, pale almond, and dusted blue. The palette of roses symbolizes love, while carnation, tulip, and dahlia give off a feminine taste to its bouquets. The delicate elements of pink and velvet colour exemplify romantic vibes, making them an exceptional choice for wedding and anniversaries.

The earthy aura flowers for your homes

The interest of consumers in bringing nature into their living spaces has paved the way for the earthy aura flowers to spruce up occasions with its charm. The hues of green ooze out the fundamentals of life. The design features hues of forest, grass green, champagne gold, and medium grey. These bouquets feature flowers like Ginger, Hydrangea, Delphinium, and Gladiolus, which together represent the modern side of nature.

