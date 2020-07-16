Bundt cake: Is this the new baking fad after banana bread?

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 20:07 IST

Every second person trying their hands at baking during the #WFH mode is now being found whipping their baton and pouring the batter into pans that lead to making of visually appealing bundt cakes! Pictures of tempting and gooey bundt cakes have been surfacing in stories of denizens on various social media platforms. So, is this the start of a new food trend?

“Bundt cakes are actually the new banana bread! Every other baker in town is attempting to make it and upload their pic on social media,” says Shubhpreet Kaur, a Delhi-based baker, adding, “The beautiful spiral of the bundt cake is what makes it look so interesting! In a month, I generally get orders for 25 to 30 bundt cakes, and the number of orders is picking up pace rapidly. Of late, many of our clients asked for their birthday cake to be bundt cake!”

Agreeing to Kaur, Manisha Khera, owner of Chill Bakes, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram, adds, “Recently, we have been getting many orders for bundt cakes. Customers love fresh vanilla bundt cake. This demand has particularly risen in the past few months. Also, bundt cakes sell well as they have a good shelf life as they have no cream, and therefore more appetising for weight conscious people Their USP is that they are low on sugar.”

According to recent google trends, people have been searching for the term bundt cake and bundt pan increasingly. “It’s quite interesting to see how after banana bread, there’s a sudden hype about bundt cakes. I knew I had to give in to this trend, so I went ahead and ordered a bundt pan online. I’ve been baking these cakes since then, and I just love the way their shape comes out! What I particularly like about these cakes is how easy it is to centre fill them differently,” says Chaitali Aggarwal, a Delhi-based baker and food blogger.

Author Rakshanda Jalil also put up a picture of a bundt cake in one of her recent Facebook stories. “My daughter, Aaliya Waziri had baked that marble cake with chocolate swirls between a plain pound cake,” shares Jalil, adding, “I use the bundt tin for all sorts of interesting flavours. So far, I’ve baked a lemon cake with a lemony icing drizzled on the top, a marble cake, a plain vanilla cake and so on.”

Author Rakshanda Jalil recently shared this picture of bundt cake, in one of her Facebook stories. ( Photo: Facebook )

“Bundt cakes have been highly in demand lately. It’s a very special kind of an enriched cake with equal proportion of flour, egg, butter and sugar. Best part is that it’s not restricted to a single flavour, and no special garnishing is required as the bundt pan itself is in decorative shape. This is why they are easier to create.” – Harshita Sharma, owner , Bake My Day in Navi Mumbai

The trend of bundt cakes has seen a rise not only in Delhi-NCR, but across India. Harshita Sharma, owner of Bake My Day cake’n’more in Navi Mumbai, says, “Bundt cakes have been highly in demand lately. It’s a very special kind of an enriched cake with equal proportion of flour, egg, butter and sugar. Best part is that it’s not restricted to a single flavour, and no special garnishing is required as the bundt pan itself is in decorative shape. This is why they are easier to create, for any novice baker!”

Those ordering this delectables bake concede that their interest arose after seeing it’s rising popularity on social media. “Bundt cakes are my new obsession! Banana bread is old school now. I recently ordered a chocolate bundt cake to see what the whole fuss was about, and I got addicted! I spend hours on gathering various bundt cake recipes to try my hand at. When everything else failed, I simply ordered a bundt cake, and grammed it before I ate,” says Arnab Haldar, a Delhiite.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter