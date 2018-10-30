Check out these fascinating treats for the spooky fest

If you are planning to host a ghoulishly over-the-top Halloween party this time around then check out these terrifyingly tasty Halloween recipes. We got in touch with chefs in the city and here’s what they think you should be serving your guests at the party.

Curried carrot and pumpkin soup with sour cream

Preheat a pot over medium high heat. Add 75ml olive oil, 100gm butter, 75gm onions, 120gm pumpkin and 250gm carrots. Sauté for 5 minutes. Add 4 cups chicken stock, 50gm curry powder, and bring to a boil and simmer until the vegetables are tender. Puree the soup in food processor. Pour it back into the pot and put it on the stove over low heat. Add seasonings. Place 60gm sour cream in a squeeze bottle. Ladle soup into bowls and squirt a swirl of sour cream from the centre out to the rim. Drag a toothpick from the centre of the bowls out to the edges, forming a teeth design.

By Chef Prem K Pogakula, The Imperial

Chilli chocolate Halloween cupcake

Sift 150gm flour, 10gm heated cocoa powder and 5gm baking powder into a mixing bowl. Add 150gm sugar, 11gm butter, 2 eggs, 5gm fresh and dried chilli. Beat together until you end up with a soft mixture. Add a drop or two of water if your mixture is too stiff. Divide the mixture into two baking tins and bake at 170 degrees C for 30 minutes. Allow to cool for one hour. To make the filling and frosting, melt 200gm dark chocolate over medium heat. Once melted, take the chocolate off the heat. Stir in the chilli, butter and cream. When cooled, put the mixture in to the fridge for around an hour or until thick enough to easily spread. Spread the chocolate mixture as a filling and topping for your cake. Decorate with Halloween themed garnishes and serve.

By Chef Sujeet Singh, Radisson Noida Sector 55

Witches and blood finger

Boil 200gm potatoes in salt water, peel off the skin and grate it. Add 2-3gm chopped chilli, 50gm grated cheddar cheese, 15-20gm granulated onion, 10gm chopped garlic cloves along with 2 chopped fresh thyme to the grated potatoes. Then, add 20gm corn flour and 5-10gm activated charcoal powder. Add 50ml water and make a thick batter. Shape the potatoes as fingers, roll in plain corn flour. Dip in activated charcoal batter, and fold in breadcrumbs. Fry it in moderately hot oil until crispy. Shape 2-3 red bell peppers like nails and stick to potato fingertip using mayonnaise. Serve with mayonnaise beetroot puree.

By Chef Bhaskar Mishra, Public Affair, Khan Market

Devilled eggs

Place 4-5 whole eggs in a wide saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil for 12 minutes. Remove eggs and cool in refrigerator. Peel the eggs and slice in half lengthwise. Separate egg yolks and place into a bowl. Add 5gm mustard sauce, 5gm mayonnaise, 2-3gm salt and pepper, and 2-3 gm parsley. Mix well to combine until smooth and creamy. Using the piping bags, fill the mixture in to the egg whites. Cut 6-7 olives in half. Put one half on mashed yolks to create the spider’s body. Thinly slice the other half for the spider’s legs. Put four legs on each side.

By Chef Prem K Pogakula

Stuffed pizza skulls

Cut dough sheet in half. Take 2 ready-made pizza dough sheets and drape into the skull cavity pan. Fill pan with 1 ½ tsp pizza sauce, pizza toppings, with 25-30gm shredded mozzarella cheese. Remove the excess dough from pan and brush it with egg wash. Refrigerate for 30 minutes and then bake for 18-20 minutes in an oven, around 375 degree F. Remove from the pan and serve.

By Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, The Drunken Botanist

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 12:20 IST