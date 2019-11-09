Children’s Day Special: Chandigarh

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 18:53 IST

‘I WOULD LIKE TO STOP WORKING PART-TIME IN HOUSES TO EARN MONEY’

HARPALI CHAUHAN;CLASS 9, GOVERNMENT MODEL HIGH SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

Police officer

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would stop working part-time in houses to earn money.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

If I had a thousand rupees, I would buy a gift for my sister, who just got married. If I had 10,000 rupees I would buy a second-hand scooter.

Name one thing you hate.

I don’t hate anything.

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I just want to become a police officer. I am worried all the time if I will be able to achieve my goal or not. Otherwise, I don’t get worried.

The biggest problem with the world today is poverty, says Harpali Chauhan. ( HT Photo )

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Poverty

Name one thing you like most about India?

I don’t like the crime in India. I see it daily happening around my house.

Name one thing you would change about India?

I want to change the way opposition parties works in India.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

I want to become a police officer.

I want to make my mother and father proud.

I want to make everyone follow India’s laws properly.

Who’s your hero (outside your family).

Salman Khan

What’s your favourite app or website?

TikTok

Who is your favourite musician?

Punjabi singer Jassi Gill

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

MS Dhoni. I like the way he plays.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I have only visited Haryana.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Riding a bicycle.

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

When I got admission in the school in class 9th. In my locality most kids of my age not going to school.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

My bangles

My school bag

I would like to collect clothes to wear

My pens

I would like to have lots of almonds.

‘I HATE GREED IN PEOPLE’

MAYANK CHANDEL; CLASS 10, ST JOHN’S HIGH SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

An Indian air force pilot.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

Take a world tour.

How would you spend Rs 1000, if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

If I had Rs 1,000, I would party with that money. While if I had Rs 10,000, I would put it in some good cause and save rest of it.

I wish I could go on a world tour, says Mayank Chandel. ( HT Photo )

Name one thing you hate.

I hate greediness in people.

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I am worried about the growing crime rate in society.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

It is indeed climate change and global warming.

Name one thing you like most about India?

I love the sense of patriotism in Indians.

Name one thing you would change about India?

I would like to change its state of cleanliness and poverty.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

I want to eradicate the global warming phenomenon.

I want to make my country India a superpower.

I want to change the education system.

Who’s your hero (outside your family).

Lionel Messi

What’s your favourite app or website?

Instagram

Who is your favourite musician?

Travis Scott

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Lionel Messi because he is a team player

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I went to Leh alone without family.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

I like to go for a walk with friends

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

I won the scholars batch this year at St John’s School

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Limited edition pens

Photographs of beautiful places

Shoes

Friendship bands

Notebooks of previous classes.

‘NOBODY IS WILLING TO LOOK AT THINGS FROM THE OTHER’S POINT OF VIEW’

SAHIB PREET SINGH AUJLA, 13; CLASS 8, ST ANNE’S CONVENT SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

A politician.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

My parents do so much for me, I would spend my earnings on them and get gifts for them

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

If I had Rs 1,000 I would give it to my elder brother in Class tenth who is better at handling money than me, However, if I had Rs 10,000 I would go on a splurge. I have my eye on the new NBA game for my PlayStation 4.

Name one thing you hate.

I hate pizza. Because it tastes so good and I can’t help myself around it so I end up eating a lot of it.

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I am known for being mischievous. I’m always fearful that my school teachers or my friend’s parents will complain to my parents about me being too naughty, and I’m also worried about getting caught.

I hate pizza. Because it tastes so good and I can’t help myself around it so I end up eating a lot of it, says Sahib Preet Singh Ahuja. ( HT Photo )

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Nobody is willing to look at things from the other’s point of view. Whether it is parents or world economies, a little more understanding is needed between people to make the world better.

Name one thing you like most about India?

India is still an agrarian economy, and I like farmers a lot. I try my hand at growing crops myself and I like how we Indians try to put their interests first.

Name one thing you would change about India?

Problems with drugs are the worst kind, and I would ensure that India is totally cured from this affliction

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

I want a nice patch of land for myself where I can take up farming

I would wish that my brother and my parents never get sick again

I would also like to get my hands on the Playstation 5 which is supposed to go on sale next year.

Who’s your hero (outside your family).

My classmate Yash Aggarwal is always helping me and others, and I really look up to him as my hero, whose qualities I try to emulate.

What’s your favourite app or website?

I am a very curious person and ask google all sorts of questions about things.

Who is your favourite musician?

It’s hard to pinpoint any favourite musician but if I had to choose it would be Babbu Maan.

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Usain Bolt, for his dedication and the feats that he has accomplished. People in the future can break his records, but Usain Bolt will always remain special to me.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I haven’t ventured out by myself except for school trips. The farthest we have gone is to Jalandhar to visit Wonderland there.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

I love talking with my friends, it’s my favourite part of the day.

*What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

How I got to meet with friends. Some senior students had been troubling me, and my friends came to my rescue. We have always had each other’s backs after that.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

My PS4

My football

My fencing kit

My phone

My books.

‘I HATE PEOPLE WHO SMOKE WHEN THEY KNOW HOW BAD IT IS’

SHIVANGI GUPTA; CLASS 10, PML SD PUBLIC SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

I want to become a neurosurgeon. I am very much interested in the intricacies of the mind and its functioning.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I want to work for the physically challenged people or differently abled who are not treated at par in life and are not given equal opportunities to prove themselves. I wish to provide them with a friendly and not hostile feeling.

How would you spend Rs 1,000, if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

I would spend the amount of Rs 1,000 on myself buying new clothes, enjoying with friends and doing lots & lots of shopping. And the amount of Rs 10,000 I wish to give it to my parents to solve any problems like financially as they are better experienced and can use it in a better way.

Music to me is only AR Rahman, soulful and melodious, says Shivangi Gupta. ( HT Photo )

Name one thing you hate.

I hate people who smoke as they already are aware of its harmful effects but still continue doing it and are also dangerous for passive smokers like their family and friend.

What are most worried about – outside school work?

I am extremely concerned about the youngsters who are losing themselves to smoking and destroying their future.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

I think the deteriorating environment is one of the major issues that the whole world is worried about. The issues of rising temperatures, global warming etc. which every nation is trying to deal with in their own way.

Name one thing you like most about India?

As we all Indians are very proud of India’s rich and cultural heritage. India is known for its culture and traditions. So, the festivities and colour in all rituals is something which I adore.

Name one thing you would change about India?

I hate corruption, found in every sphere of life in India and also the problem of unemployment.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

I would like to help the underprivileged people, who are downtrodden and poor.

I love reading books I want to own a library of my own.

I want to own a big house as I want to live with my cousins in a joint family.

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

My hero, my idol is PV Sindhu

What’s your favourite app or website?

My favourite website is Meritnation.com

Who is your favourite musician?

Music to me is only AR Rahman, soulful and melodious.

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

My idol PV Sindhu, her determination to her game and zeal is what I love. Her game is her passion and I love her for that.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

When I was in Jaipur, I went alone to our relatives’ place which was 5-6 km away from my house.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

I love reading books i.e. books on motivation

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

Once in Udaipur, I participated in a dance competition and not only won it but was also appreciated by the judges and my mother was in tears because of happiness. She was very happy and proud of me. That is the most memorable day of my life.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

As my father is in CRPF, he gets posted in various places and so I have travelled a lot and have collected a lot of photos and memories.

I love collecting books,

Dresses

Hair accessories

Footwear

‘I THINK PEOPLE ARE TOO BUSY MAKING MONEY. WE NEED TO TAKE A STEP BACK’

VANSHDEEP KAUR, 15; CLASS 10, LAWRENCE PUBLIC SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

I am interested in the medical sciences and want to become a heart surgeon one day.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would really like my job and would be working overtime with no time for anything else if I was an adult right now.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

If I had 1,000 Rs I would go to the market and buy food for a beggar. I won’t give it directly to the beggar, and would prefer to purchase food for them. If I had 10,000 Rs I would do the same, but for even more needy people.

Name one thing you hate.

I hate people commenting about things I do when it is not any of their business. I hate judgemental and jealous people.

If I were an adult right now, I would really like my job and would be working overtime with no time for anything else, says Vanshdeep Kaur. ( HT Photo )

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I care a lot about my friends, and I am not worried about myself as much as I am worried about their well being.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

I think people are too busy making money. We need to take a step back and look at the marginalised sections of society and do something about them.

Name one thing you like most about India?

I like how India is still a developing economy. There is so much that still needs to be done, but the people are ambitious, and there is no roof on what we as a country can achieve.

Name one thing you would change about India?

I think India needs to be more inclusive. We need to work towards collective betterment and no section of society should have to sleep on a hungry stomach.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

I would eradicate poverty in the whole world.

The pain of losing a loved one is unbearable and I would wish that nobody has to go through that.

I would want to ensure that every child can pursue whatever career choice they want to pursue. They shouldn’t be held back because of funds or societal or parental pressure.

Who’s your hero (outside your family).

Ayushmann Khurrana is someone I look up to. He is so talented and excels at everything he does.

What’s your favourite app or website?

Instagram

Who is your favourite musician?

Armaan Malik

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Sania Mirza because of her eloquence and grace, and because of her achievements in Tennis as well.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I have gone to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple by myself.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

I love to sing and dance to the popular Bollywood numbers.

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

I was once asked to audition for a small part in a movie being made locally. Although I couldn’t make it because of an exam that day, it was such an enthralling experience just to be shortlisted.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

My phone

My carrom board.

My Activa

This one dress that I brought that I look the best in

I used to make paintings in my sketchbook as a kid, although I don’t draw anymore, I’m still proud of my paintings from that time.