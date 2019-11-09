Children’s Day Special: Delhi-NCR

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 18:08 IST

‘I AM WORRIED ABOUT SOCIETAL PRESSURE’

CHEHAK PUNIA, 15; CLASS 10, MOUNT ABU PUBLIC SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

I would like to be a social worker as I feel that way I would be able to make positive contributions towards the development of our country.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would like to participate in the voting process by which I would have a stake in the government.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

I would probably spend the 1,000 rupees in buying new set of novels. On the other hand I would give Rs 10, 000 to my mother as I don’t think I would be careful enough with such a big amount

Name one thing you hate.

One thing that I hate is hypocrisy. I strongly dislike people who appear to be something else on the outside but are entirely different from the inside.

One thing that I hate is hypocrisy, says Chehak Punia. ( HT Photo )

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I am worried about societal pressure. The very fact that whatever I am doing right now might be perceived as something wrong by someone else is something to be worried about.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

According to me the biggest problem with the world right now is that people undervalue valuable things and value insignificant things which might cost them a lot in future.

Name one thing you like most about India?

The thing I like most about India is its cultural diversity. How people are ready to adopt new practices in their daily life which is something appreciable.

Name one thing you would change about India?

I would like to change the irrational perceptions Indians have not just for women but for men as well.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

Ending world poverty

Invisibility (because why not?)

Happiness for everyone

Who’s your hero?

The soldiers, the army men are according to me the real heroes not just for me but for everyone in the world

What’s your favourite app or website?

My favourite website is Quora, as it provides answers to all the questions I have.

Who is your favourite musician?

My favourite musician is Taylor Swift because she makes songs not only about her personal experiences but also addresses global issues in them.

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

My favourite sportsperson is Sachin Tendulkar as he made India proud universally by being the highest run scorer of all time in International cricket.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

Not really far, the most I have ventured is till my tuition.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

My favourite thing to do is sleeping. Other than that I enjoy reading novels as well

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

Till date I can’t count anything as the best thing but I hope for it to happen soon.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Novels

Stamps

Action figures of my favourite superheroes

Poems

Pens

‘I WORRY ABOUT THE MANY CHILDREN WHO WORK IN SHOPS, FACTORIES’

GULSHAN KUMAR SAHOO, 14; CLASS 9, GOVERNMENT SENIOR SECONDARY CO-ED SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

I would to be an honest and a kind person and I would maintain respect of my nation as far as possible.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would to be a successful person

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

If I had rupees 1,000 or 10,000 so, first I fulfill my needs and then after the rest money I would buy some food and gave it to the hungry and poor people

Name one thing you hate.

Cheating

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I worry about the many children who work in shops, factories etc.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Destruction of nature

Name one thing you like most about India?

Unity in diversity

Name one thing you would change about India?

Poverty

My favourite musician is Bismillah Khan, says Gulshan Kumar Sahoo. ( HT Photo )

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

To be the most intelligent person in the world

To make environment pollution-free

To end poverty in the world

What’s your favourite app or website?

WhatsApp

Who is your favourite musician?

Bismillah Khan

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

My favourite sportsperson is MS Dhoni because he is a great player and shows a true sportsman spirit.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I venture out within 3 km of my home.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

My favourite thing is to do wander with friends.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Stamps

Awards

Pens

Certificate

Toys

‘IF I HAD 10,000 RUPEES, I’D BUY A DRONE’

IBRAHIM RAZZACK, 12; CLASS 8, MODERN SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

Aeronautical engineer, maybe a pilot too.

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

With my current circumstances, maybe quench my thirst for fried chicken,

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

I would probably order something in because I barely get the opportunity to do so unless I have my own money to spend if I had 1,000rs. If I had 10,000 I would probably save it so I have more later on and then be able to buy something a lot better, if not then I would buy a drone under 7,000 rupees.

Name one thing you hate.

K-pop

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I need to start sleeping on time and get full sleep, it is reallyyyyy taking a toll on my eyesight and memory. Plus the economy of India, all chips packets that were Rs 10 are now Rs 15. (Really annoying)

My hero is Elon Musk, says Ibrahim Razzack. ( HT Photo )

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Global warming

Name one thing you like most about India?

Cheap street food

Name one thing you would change about India?

Reminding people about secularism, it’s like it doesn’t exist anymore, it isn’t enforced enough

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

Unlimited wealth, if you had all the money in the world what else do you need?

Who’s your hero (outside your family).

Elon Musk

What’s your favourite app or website?

Recently Reddit became my favourite

Who is your favourite musician?

Martin Garrix

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Igor Akinfeev. Because I like football but India doesn’t exactly. Best Russian player.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I live in a colony called Nizamuddin west in New Delhi, I once went all the way to a place called Noida which is technically in another state altogether but still National Capital Region (New Delhi is the capital) on my cycle with my friend.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Be with my friends outside of my school

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

Going to Thailand in 2013

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Models of fighter planes.

‘SANIA MIRZA IS MY FAVOURITE SPORTSPERSON BECAUSE SHE DEPICTS GIRL POWER’

KANAK, 11; CLASS 7, GOVERNMENT SENIOR SECONDARY CO-ED SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

IAS officer

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would tell the people to stop the violence.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

With Rs 1,000 I will buy gifts for street children and spend Rs 10,000 on my education and hobbies.

Name one thing you hate.

People who use abusive language.

I love teaching, dancing and studying, says Kanak. I worry about my brother because he doesn’t study. ( HT PHOTO )

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I am worried about my little brother who studies in Class 4. He doesn’t take interest in studies.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Corruption and discrimination

Name one thing you like most about India.

Unity in diversity

Name one thing you would change about India.

Black money and unequal distribution of wealth

If you had three wishes what would you wish for?

To finish terrorism in India

To finish corruption

To finish inequality

What’s your favourite app or website?

BYJU’S Learning App

Who is your favourite musician?

Arijit Singh and Tony Kakkar.

Who is your favourite sports person? Why?

Sania Mirza is my favourite sportsperson because she depicts girl power. She is a role model for girls.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

In my locality within 1 km

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Teaching, dancing and studying

Five favourite items that you own like to collect.

Stamps

Currency of different countries

Different pens

Story books

Magazines