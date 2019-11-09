Children’s Day Special: Hyderabad

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 09, 2019

‘I LOVE EINSTEIN, ED SHEERAN AND USAIN BOLT’

HARSHIT SINGHAI, 15; CLASS 10, HYDERABAD PUBLIC SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

Electrical engineer

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would like to visit places on my own.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

1000: I would spend it for a party; 10,000: I will save it

Name one thing you hate

I hate it when people give a lot of importance to superstitions.

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

Not being able to complete my commitments.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Selfishness of people to act upon the various problems with a wide range of solutions.

Name one thing you like most about India?

I like the coexistence between various ideologies and social groups.

Name one thing you would change about India?

I would like to change the mindsets of the people who criticize and judge others based on caste and religion.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

My family to always be happy.

To have the persistence to tackle all my fears and obstacles I have to face in the future.

To eradicate poverty, pollution and end all diseases.

Who’s your hero?

Albert Einstein

What’s your favourite app or website?

Netflix

Who is your favourite musician?

Ed Sheeran

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Usain Bolt, because of his strong determination to achieve his targets.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

Neighbouring state

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Swimming

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

Getting championship in abacus state level competition.

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Coins from different countries

Latest piece of tech in the world.

Mansion in the woods

Albums of my childhood

Captures of all my favourite memories of life together

.

‘I WOULD LIKE TO CHANGE THE CARELESSNESS WITH WHICH PEOPLE HANDLE PUBLIC PROPERTY AND EACH OTHER’

BHARGAVI SUNKARI, 14; CLASS 10, HYDERABAD PUBLIC SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

Army officer

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would go backpacking and trekking all over the country.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

If I have Rs 1,000, I will buy myself novels to read. If I have Rs 10,000, I will save it till summer and invest it in buying a horse as I pursue equestrian sports

Name one thing you hate.

I hate it when people don’t stand up for themselves and weaker people. I also hate it when people gossip about others.

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I fear being paralysed and being physically and emotionally dependent on others.

Name one thing you like most about India?

I love the unity, democracy and various cultures of our country. I also love our country’s diverse cuisines as I am a foodie.

Name one thing you would change about India?

I would like to change the carelessness with which people handle public property and each other.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

Never be in a situation where I am dependent on others for any reason.

World peace and cooperation

Pakistan and India should become one country or at least live without having any conflict.

Who’s your hero?

Every soldier who is fighting on the border of our country to keep it safe.

What’s your favourite app or website?

Wattpad and Webtoons

Who is your favourite musician?

I like all kinds of music, I don’t have a favourite

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Major DP Singh, as he started his career after he lost his leg and I find it very inspiring.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

In and around the city

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Reading books is my hobby and horse-riding is my passion.

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

Getting transferred to a new place every two years

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

My Ladhaki bracelet

My copy of Fountainhead

I would like to collect 16th century art

My bicycle

All the books written by Paulo Coelho

.

‘I HATE MONDAY MORNINGS, AND DISCRIMINATION BETWEEN BOYS AND GIRLS’

SHRIYA RAO, 14; CLASS 10, HYDERABAD PUBLIC SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

A lawyer

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

If I get to be an adult right now, I would like to get a licence and drive.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

If I had to spend Rs 1,000 today, then I would probably spend it at a stationary and save the rest in my bank account. If I had Rs 10,000, I would donate some of it to the poor and save the rest.

Name one thing you hate.

I hate Monday mornings. Other than that, I don’t like it when people discriminate between boys and girls.

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

I am worried that I might misuse my time and regret it a lot.

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

I think that corruption is one of the biggest problems of the world.

Name one thing you like most about India?

One thing I like about India is its diverse culture.

Name one thing you would change about India?

One thing I would change about India is poverty.

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

I would wish for the prosperity of the world and progress of mankind. “I believe the world is my home and all mankind is my family”. I would also wish for my immortality, which is probably selfish.

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

My favourite hero outside my family would be Dalveer Bhandari, who is the Indian member in the International Court of Justice.

What’s your favourite app or website?

Netflix

Who is your favourite musician?

Adele

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

My favourite sportsperson is Gurinder Singh, captain of the Indian volleyball team. He inspires me to do better in my game.

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

I travelled from Hyderabad to Delhi on my own once.

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Play the guitar

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

The best thing ever happened to me was getting selected in ASISC volleyball nationals