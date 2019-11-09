Children’s Day Special: Lucknow

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:03 IST

‘I WISH I COULD BUY REAL IRON MAN ARMOUR’

ATHARV CHATURVEDI, 13; CLASS 8, ST FRANCIS COLLEGE

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

Architect or engineer

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

Would study at IIT-Roorkee

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

1,000 - Purchase toy guns; 10,000 - Purchase Nikon camera

Name one thing you hate.

Anger and frustration

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

PubG gaming

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Poverty and fights among nations around the globe

Name one thing you like most about India.

Himalayas and the culture of the country

Name one thing you would change about India.

Poverty

My best memory is when my school friends brought a surprise birthday cake to class on my birthday in Class 6, says Atharv Chaturvedi. ( HT Photo )

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

To renovate my house as it’s very old

To purchase a Mercedes / BMW

I want real Iron Man armour

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

Spider Man and Iron Man

What’s your favourite app or website?

PubG and Instagram

Who is your favourite musician?

Led Zeppelin

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Sachin Tendulkar because he is the God of cricket

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

Charbagh to Fun Republic Mall (approx 7.1 km)

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Playing Real life PubG with friends at home

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

A surprise birthday cake brought by my school friends during interval to celebrate my birthday in Class 6

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Toy guns

Spiderman suit

Iron Man suit

Rocks

Candid pictures of myself

‘I AM MOST WORRIED ABOUT WASTING TIME’

KANTI, 11; CLASS 5, GOVERNMENT ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL SOHRAMAU

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

Teacher

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

I would like to help my mother in kitchen works after growing up.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

1,000 mein papa ke liye shirt and 10,000 mein home construction.

Name one thing you hate.

I hate people who still urinate and defecate in the open

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

Wasting time

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Health issues is the biggest problem... tension and stress are the biggest negatives

I want a good job; I want to make my parents happy, says Kanti. ( HT Photo )

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

Selection in a good job

Make my parents happy

Make the world happy and satisfied

What’s your favourite app or website?

Sampark app

Who is your favourite musician?

Arijit Singh

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Baichung Bhutia because he made football immensely popular in India

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

7 km, to Unnao stadium

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Teach my younger sister

What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?

Learning dance and performing at the Lucknow Kids Festival

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Patriotic photographs, posters

Sketch pens, markers, colour pencils, hair clips

Fairy dress like Cinderella

A big car

High-heeled shoes

‘I WANT TO OWN A HOUSE, A BMW, AND BE WORLD-FAMOUS’

RATAN GOPAL SINGH, 15; CLASS 11, ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

Navy officer

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

Would enrol in the naval academy

Ratan Gopal Singh’s other dream is to be a naval officer. ( HT Photo )

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

1,000 – shopping; 10,000 – buy electronics

Name one thing you hate.

Someone honking behind a car

What are you most worried about – outside school work?

Online gaming

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Hazardous environment

Name one thing you like most about India.

Culture

Name one thing you would change about India.

Caste system

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

To own a house

A BMW

Become world-famous

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

[Chief of Army Staff] Bipin Rawat

What’s your favourite app or website?

Gaana

Who is your favourite musician?

Bob Dylan

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Virat Kohli

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Listening to music

‘I WISH I COULD FLY LIKE A BIRD’

SAYEDA RAAZIA, 12; CLASS 8, BISHOP CONRAD SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL

If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?

A teacher

What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?

Try to inculcate best qualities in people around me.

How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?

I would use a part of it to help people in need and the rest on myself

Name one thing you hate.

Arrogance

What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?

Lack of humanity

Name one thing you like most about India.

Diversity

Name one thing you would change about India.

The existing education system

If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?

To become education minister

To be Santa Claus

To fly like a bird

I think the biggest problem with our world is lack of humanity, says Sayeda Raazia. ( HT Photo )

Who’s your hero (outside your family)?

Imam Ali

What’s your favourite app or website?

Facebook

Who is your favourite musician?

I don’t like music

Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?

Sachin because he is very humble

How far from your house have you ventured on your own?

No place far enough yet

What’s your favourite thing to do?

Helping people

Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?

Woollen wear

Colour pens

Gadgets

Books

Shoes