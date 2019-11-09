Children’s Day Special: Lucknow
We spoke to tweens aged 11 to 15 about what worries them, what they dream of, what they hate. Here are the responses from Lucknow.more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:03 IST
‘I WISH I COULD BUY REAL IRON MAN ARMOUR’
ATHARV CHATURVEDI, 13; CLASS 8, ST FRANCIS COLLEGE
If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?
Architect or engineer
What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?
Would study at IIT-Roorkee
How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?
1,000 - Purchase toy guns; 10,000 - Purchase Nikon camera
Name one thing you hate.
Anger and frustration
What are you most worried about – outside school work?
PubG gaming
What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?
Poverty and fights among nations around the globe
Name one thing you like most about India.
Himalayas and the culture of the country
Name one thing you would change about India.
Poverty
If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?
To renovate my house as it’s very old
To purchase a Mercedes / BMW
I want real Iron Man armour
Who’s your hero (outside your family)?
Spider Man and Iron Man
What’s your favourite app or website?
PubG and Instagram
Who is your favourite musician?
Led Zeppelin
Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?
Sachin Tendulkar because he is the God of cricket
How far from your house have you ventured on your own?
Charbagh to Fun Republic Mall (approx 7.1 km)
What’s your favourite thing to do?
Playing Real life PubG with friends at home
What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?
A surprise birthday cake brought by my school friends during interval to celebrate my birthday in Class 6
Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?
Toy guns
Spiderman suit
Iron Man suit
Rocks
Candid pictures of myself
.
‘I AM MOST WORRIED ABOUT WASTING TIME’
KANTI, 11; CLASS 5, GOVERNMENT ENGLISH MEDIUM SCHOOL SOHRAMAU
If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?
Teacher
What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?
I would like to help my mother in kitchen works after growing up.
How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?
1,000 mein papa ke liye shirt and 10,000 mein home construction.
Name one thing you hate.
I hate people who still urinate and defecate in the open
What are you most worried about – outside school work?
Wasting time
What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?
Health issues is the biggest problem... tension and stress are the biggest negatives
If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?
Selection in a good job
Make my parents happy
Make the world happy and satisfied
What’s your favourite app or website?
Sampark app
Who is your favourite musician?
Arijit Singh
Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?
Baichung Bhutia because he made football immensely popular in India
How far from your house have you ventured on your own?
7 km, to Unnao stadium
What’s your favourite thing to do?
Teach my younger sister
What has been the best thing that’s ever happened to you?
Learning dance and performing at the Lucknow Kids Festival
Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?
Patriotic photographs, posters
Sketch pens, markers, colour pencils, hair clips
Fairy dress like Cinderella
A big car
High-heeled shoes
.
‘I WANT TO OWN A HOUSE, A BMW, AND BE WORLD-FAMOUS’
RATAN GOPAL SINGH, 15; CLASS 11, ARMY PUBLIC SCHOOL
If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?
Navy officer
What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?
Would enrol in the naval academy
How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?
1,000 – shopping; 10,000 – buy electronics
Name one thing you hate.
Someone honking behind a car
What are you most worried about – outside school work?
Online gaming
What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?
Hazardous environment
Name one thing you like most about India.
Culture
Name one thing you would change about India.
Caste system
If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?
To own a house
A BMW
Become world-famous
Who’s your hero (outside your family)?
[Chief of Army Staff] Bipin Rawat
What’s your favourite app or website?
Gaana
Who is your favourite musician?
Bob Dylan
Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?
Virat Kohli
What’s your favourite thing to do?
Listening to music
.
‘I WISH I COULD FLY LIKE A BIRD’
SAYEDA RAAZIA, 12; CLASS 8, BISHOP CONRAD SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL
If you could be anything when you grow up, what would you be?
A teacher
What is the one thing you would do if you were an adult right now?
Try to inculcate best qualities in people around me.
How would you spend Rs 1,000 if you had it today? How you would spend Rs 10,000?
I would use a part of it to help people in need and the rest on myself
Name one thing you hate.
Arrogance
What do you think is the biggest problem with the world today?
Lack of humanity
Name one thing you like most about India.
Diversity
Name one thing you would change about India.
The existing education system
If you had three wishes, what would you wish for?
To become education minister
To be Santa Claus
To fly like a bird
Who’s your hero (outside your family)?
Imam Ali
What’s your favourite app or website?
Who is your favourite musician?
I don’t like music
Who is your favourite sportsperson? Why?
Sachin because he is very humble
How far from your house have you ventured on your own?
No place far enough yet
What’s your favourite thing to do?
Helping people
Five favourite items that you own / like to collect?
Woollen wear
Colour pens
Gadgets
Books
Shoes