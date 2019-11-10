Eid Milad Un Nabi 2019: Greetings, Images, SMS, Quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp Status to share

more-lifestyle

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad and Mawlid-un-Nabi is an important festival for Muslims. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth and death of Prophet Muhammad, as both happened on the same day.

In the month of Rabi’ al-awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic calendar, the Shias celebrate it on the 17th and the Sunnis celebrate the festival on 12th of the month.

Here are a few wishes you can send to your loved ones on the occasion.

I pray that Allah bestows his divine of blessings on you! May our bond grow stronger with each passing moment! I wish for your family’s and your happiness and prosperity on this day. Eid Mubarak!

It is time to bond together with our family and friends. I wish happiness and prosperity for you and your family on this occasion. May Allah bless you! Eid Mubarak!

As you offer your sacrifices, I pray that may Allah shower his choicest blessings on you and fulfill all your dreams on Eid. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless you and may you have a joyful Eid celebration. May this auspicious occasion of Eid, bless you with peace and bring joy to your heart and home. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah send his love with the morning sunshine to you in his warm and gentle ways and fill your heart with joy. May He bless your family and you with a lot of happiness on this day! Wishing you and your family, Eid Mubarak!

As you offer your prayers on Eid, I pray that the true spirit of this auspicious occasion may fill your heart with happiness. Have a blessed Eid! Eid Mubarak!

On this joyous occasion, I send across my warm and heartfelt wishes through this message to you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

May the blessings of Allah fill your life with bliss and bring happiness to your heart and home. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah’s blessings and His divine grace be with you! May you embrace all with an open-heart and inspire with impressive attitude. Eid Mubarak!

