Engineers Day 2019: Celebrating M Visvesvaraya’s 158th birth anniversary

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:51 IST

Engineers Day is celebrated every year on September 15 in India to pay tribute to one of the greatest Indian engineers Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, he was also known as Sir MV. It is also celebrated in Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

Sir MV was born in the erstwhile Mysore state (now Karnataka) in Muddenahalli village on September 15, 1861, he was a revered Indian civil engineer, scholar and statesman. He was also the 19th Diwan of Mysore, and served from 1912 to 1918. He was called the Father of Modern Mysore State on account of his extensive work towards the upliftment of the state.

Among his many achievements, Sir MV was also responsible for the construction of Mysore’s Krishna Raja Sagara Dam where he was the chief engineer. He also held the position of chief designer for the flood protection system in Hyderabad. His efforts were recognised by the Indian government and it was for this that he was awarded the Bharat Ratna award, India’s highest civilian honour, in 1955.

And in 1915, he was also bestowed with the title of Sir for his contributions for the good of the public, he was knighted by King George V as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE).

The design and patent of the automatic weir floodgates is also attributed to Sir MV. These were first installed in Pune’s Khadakwasla reservoir in 1903. Sir MV then went on to take up a position at the Public Works Department (PWD) of Mumbai , then Bombay. His usual work at the Public Works Department mostly involved the construction of roads, the maintenance of public buildings and city-planning of many important towns.

Given his many achievements and contributions to the development of India, not only engineers but all of India proudly celebrated Engineers Day today.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 17:51 IST