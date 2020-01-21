From comforters to home storage, here are 5 items to give your house a facelift

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:35 IST

Urban residential style has mostly become all about trendy apartments that highlight compact living as a global trend. Gone are the days of Venetian windows and palatial rooms with Baroque furniture or Breakfront cupboards.

With more and more people choosing to live in big metropolises and making small studio and micro-apartment their homes, utilitarian items and varied shades that give the illusion of space and warmth have become the interior styles of the day. For young millennials who are planning to move into a new apartment or those that are planning to give their homes a facelift, here are five must haves.

Comforters and duvet covers

B06Y5DBKN8

A warm and inviting bedding not only turns the bedroom into sweet heaven but may also entices one to tuck themselves in after a long day at work. The right duvet must be made of two lengths of fabric or covering sewn together and filled with insulative materials for warmth. The comforter, which is made similarly, is, however, available in a variety of patterns, prints, and textures.

Bedsheets

Much like comforters, the bedsheet too helps provide a good night’s sleep by providing warmth, comfort, and insulation. Cotton sheets are preferred as they are both breathable and durable. Flannel sheets on the other hand are perfect for the winter months, providing warmth and a fluffy feel. Bedsheets can also be made of the satin or silk, which is great during summers.

B07CN7NJQS

Going by the season or the type of characteristic one wants to have in their house, the perfect bedsheet could bring about the much-desired change.

Lamps and lights

The right lighting could be the perfect mood setter in your studio apartments or micro residential spaces. Placement and type of lamps are important aspects of interior design, working together with colour palettes of the wall, room size, availability of natural light and furniture selection to enhance the living space.

B0795JVL5X

Ambient lights brighten the glow of rooms, while accent lights highlight architectural features and prominent furniture. A good lighting assures a warm, inviting living space for both the family and guests. Lighting also helps with the illusion of space. For darker, smaller rooms, one can use corner lamps and central hanging lights to create a visually larger space.

Home storage

B07FD6KDK9

Living spaces in the modern cities are shrinking with each passing year. Storage can be one of the most crucial elements to a happy, healthy, and organized living. It not only helps in making the home look de-cluttered but could be an important design element as well.

Additional storage is always welcome and can include framed linen shelves and secondary bedroom closets among other things. Smart storage could help the house look bigger.

Multipurpose mats

B07MBB2LHW

The multipurpose mats can be used as a decorative element in the house. These mats can also turn out to be handy in the kitchen, bathroom, under refrigerators, dining tables or elsewhere as an extra grip on slippery floors. Multipurpose mats are utilitarian replacement to rugs, which are both expensive and high-maintenance as well.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter