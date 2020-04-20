From KL Rahul to Saqib Saleem: How celebs are celebrating birthdays during lockdown

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:12 IST

People whose birthdays are falling around these unusual times are finding their own ways and means to make it special for them. Birthday celebrations are no longer the same as they used to be. And our celebrities too, who are having their birthdays during the Covid-19 lockdown are sitting at home and virtually celebrating it through FaceTime with friends. These celebrities are also posting on social media as to how they celebrated their day and giving inspiration to others who are feeling left out on their special day.

Cricketer KL Rahul celebrated his 28th birthday amid the lockdown at his home. Wishes poured in for him from his friends and alleged girlfriend, Athiya Shetty on Instagram. KL Rahul shared a photo of his birthday cake on his Instagram and wrote a sweet message, “ This birthday was a bit different from the rest, but nonetheless one i’ll never forget, a constant reminder of what’s really important, the little things. This year is for counting blessings. Thank you for the wishes, I hope everyone is safe. and now, i’ll go back to eating cake.”

Actor Swara Bhaskar had a virtual birthday celebration with her friends connecting over video call. She wrote in her Instagram story, “Had the most unbelievably fun virtual birthday party, with participation across countries and continents. Four hours complete with games and performances! You guys are literally the best people ever. I have no words to tell you how lucky I am that you all are my friends like family.”

Actor Saqib Saleem, who turned 32, celebrated his birthday with his sister Huma at their Mumbai apartment. He went live on Instagram and chatted with his friends and fans on social media. Huma baked a cheese cake for the actor.

Actor Saqib Saleem did an Instagram live with all his fans on his birthday.

TV actor Himanshu Malhotra celebrated his birthday with his wife Amruta Khanvilkar during the lockdown at their home by cutting a cake.