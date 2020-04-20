From KL Rahul to Saqib Saleem: How celebs are celebrating birthdays during lockdown
Birthday celebrations are no longer the same as they used to be. Here’s how celebrities are celebrating their birthdays while staying at home.more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:12 IST
People whose birthdays are falling around these unusual times are finding their own ways and means to make it special for them. Birthday celebrations are no longer the same as they used to be. And our celebrities too, who are having their birthdays during the Covid-19 lockdown are sitting at home and virtually celebrating it through FaceTime with friends. These celebrities are also posting on social media as to how they celebrated their day and giving inspiration to others who are feeling left out on their special day.
Cricketer KL Rahul celebrated his 28th birthday amid the lockdown at his home. Wishes poured in for him from his friends and alleged girlfriend, Athiya Shetty on Instagram. KL Rahul shared a photo of his birthday cake on his Instagram and wrote a sweet message, “ This birthday was a bit different from the rest, but nonetheless one i’ll never forget, a constant reminder of what’s really important, the little things. This year is for counting blessings. Thank you for the wishes, I hope everyone is safe. and now, i’ll go back to eating cake.”
This birthday was a bit different from the rest, but nonetheless one i’ll never forget, a constant reminder of what’s really important, the little things. This year is for counting blessings. Thank you for the wishes, I hope everyone is safe. and now, i’ll go back to eating cake. 😊🙏🏼💫
Actor Swara Bhaskar had a virtual birthday celebration with her friends connecting over video call. She wrote in her Instagram story, “Had the most unbelievably fun virtual birthday party, with participation across countries and continents. Four hours complete with games and performances! You guys are literally the best people ever. I have no words to tell you how lucky I am that you all are my friends like family.”
#gratitudepost Acts of random, unexpected kindness are the most life affirming experiences one can have. My birthday on 9th April marked 94 days to the WHO being informed about #coronavirus and since #india is in lockdown I was home bound. I’m alone (+ 3 cats + 1 dog + 1 @vikaesh5 ) and family is in Delhi. The bell rang twice that morning and my building neighbors gave me the most beautiful surprise.. The most generous and thoughtful @makeupbyneetuahluwalia ji (who has made the most amazing Rajma and given me earlier) had baked the most yum #Eggless #coffeechocolate mousse.. which I devoured! My other building neighbour @sairaawasthi who is the kindest person I’ve met in recent times baked me the most delicious #eggless cake dripping the goodness of nuts and raisins.. That has also been enthusiastically consumed! Thank you SO much Saira and Neetu ji.. I cannot even begin to express how touched I am by your wonderfully sweet gestures. You made my #lockdownbirthday so special. Thank u both from the very bottom of my heart. And my BFF @sinj_m baked a gorgeous looking cake all the way in NJ, USA for our virtual Zoom bday party and ate it and assured us all it was great!!!! Thank you for making me envious Sinj! :) you guys are a big part of #allmyblessings 💜💕
Actor Saqib Saleem, who turned 32, celebrated his birthday with his sister Huma at their Mumbai apartment. He went live on Instagram and chatted with his friends and fans on social media. Huma baked a cheese cake for the actor.
TV actor Himanshu Malhotra celebrated his birthday with his wife Amruta Khanvilkar during the lockdown at their home by cutting a cake.