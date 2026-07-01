Cop accused of killing youth in Bhojpur gets new posting

In a major police reshuffle, the Bihar home department on Wednesday transferred 12 IPS officers, including Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) Additional Director General (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad, and 53 DSPs, including the former Jagdishpur SDPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma. Former Jagdishpur SDPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma

Sharma was attached to headquarters following his name being mentioned in the FIR for the killing of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Shahpur police station area of Bhojpur district. He has been given a new posting even as the judicial probe into the killing is on and the police investigation into his role may also begin soon.

Four of the twelve IPS officers were transferred within two months.

While ADG Darad, handling the tender scandal investigation and having just submitted the chargesheet in the case against seven including IAS officer Sanjeev Hans, has been shifted to Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation (BPBCC) as ADG-cum-MD. He was also holding the charge of Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, who was attached to the police headquarters after being named accused in the Bharat Bhushan Tiwari killing in the FIR lodged by the victim’s mother, has again been brought back to posting with the Prohibition & State Narcotics Control Bureau (PSNCB) even before the police investigation in the case could begin, triggering Opposition backlash.“The government carries transfers of officials including policemen. We have nothing to comment on it,” said a senior police officer at the state police headquarters, wishing not to be named.

The FIR was registered against SDPO Rajesh Sharma, suspended SHO of Shahpur police station Rajesh Malakar and other police personnel. The family of slain youth has been demanding the arrest of the accused policemen.

According to notification, 1991 batch IPS Preeta Verma, DG-cum-MD of BPBCC, has been transferred and posted as DG-cum-Commandant General, Home Guards & Fire Services. DG Training Nirmal Kumar Azad has been assigned additional charge of DG PSNCB. Sudhanshu Kumar, ADG (Law & Order) with additional charge of ADG (Traffic) has been transferred and posted as ADG Traffic. He has also been assigned additional charge of ADG SVU. ADG (weaker section) K S Anupam, has been replace Sudhansu Kumar as ADG (L&O), while she will continue to hold additional charge of ADG (Weaker Section) in CID. Amrit Raj, ADG, Cyber Crime & Security Unit (CCSU), has been made ADG ATS. The three ADGs Sudhansu, Amrit Raj and K S Anupam had on May 16 this year transfer and posted at previous posts.

S Premalatha, IG of PSNCB, has been transferred and posted as IG Bihar Special Armed Police. She was recently on June 8 posted as IG, PSNCB.

IG Rajesh Kumar, earlier posted as Bihar Human Rights Commission, has been made IG of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). Pankaj Kumar Raj, IG SCRB, with additional charge of IG (Railways), has been relieve from SCRB.

Kahalgaon SDPO-II Garima, has been transferred and posted as Commandant, BSAP-9 at Jamalpur. Shivam Dhakad, SDPO-I, Danapur, has been posted as new rural SP of Madhubani while Komal Meena, SDPO-I, Masaurhi, has been shifted to SDPO-II, Law & Order, Patna.

While the murders case in Tiwari’s killing in the police encounter is still being investigated, the new posting assigned to the accused SDPO has raised questions. However, the home department says that the transfer has been done as per normal administrative procedure. An investigation is currently underway into the entire incident.

Pankaj Tiwari, convenor of Bharat Tiwari Justice Morcha, said, “The shooter has got a reward. If the common man kills anyone, he is sent to jail and the SDPO has been given a new responsibility. Earlier, even after being named in the triple murder in Muzaffarpur, Rajesh Sharma was promoted from SI to inspector and then SDPO.”

Congress spokesperson Rajesh Ratore told that, “Earlier, it was being alleged that Bharat Tiwari was killed at the behest of the government, but it was clear from this posting that Bharat was killed on the government’s order and the murder accused DSP was posted amid the formation of a judicial inquiry.

BJP spokeperson Krishna Kuntal said that the posting of SDPO will not have any impact on the ongoing investigation. “If any kind of allegation is made against him during the probe, then the government will take legal action against him.”

Bharat Tiwari’s mother and brother also expressed surprise at this posting and expressed doubts on the impartial investigation. On June 23, the PHQ remove the Jagdishpur SDPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma from his post and attach to PHQ after order of Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar. Sharma was named accused in the Bharat murder case while Pankaj Kumar Mishra assign to Jagdishpur SDPO till further order.