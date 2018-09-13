Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Make delicious modaks with this recipe

Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet is Modak, which are basically sweet flour dumplings that are stuffed with coconut, jaggery, saffron and nutmeg. There are various versions of the modak, but the most commonly made one is the steamed modak which is known as ‘ukdiche modak.’

Modak is a very popular dessert in Maharashtra which is especially had during Ganesh Chaturthi. Ofcourse, due to their popularity, they are also made in other parts of the country.

Since Lord Ganesha is referred to as ‘Modakpriya, which means the one who likes modaks, 21 pieces of the sweet are offered during the Ganesh Chaturti puja.

The following process can be used for making modaks at home:

Ingredients Of modak:

For the filling:

1 cup coconut (grated)

1 cup jaggery

A pinch of nutmeg

A pinch of saffron

For the shell:

1 cup water

2 tsp ghee

1 cup rice flour

How to make it

Prepare the filling:

1. Add the grated coconut and jiggery to a pan after heating the pan.

2. Keep stirring for around five minutes. After that add the nutmeg and saffron and mix well.

3. Keep cooking for another five minutes and keep on the side.

Preparing the modak:

1. Boil water with ghee in a deep dish. Add salt and flour and mix well.

2. Now cover the dish and cook till its half done.

3. Put some ghee on the base of a steel bowl knead it well while the dough is still hot.

4. Take some dough and roll it into a ball. Flatten the edges and shape them into the pattern of a flower.

5. Put a one spoon of the filling onto the dough and seal it.

6. Place the dumplings in a muslin cloth and steam them for 15 minutes.

7. Serve.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 14:33 IST