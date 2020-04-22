Get in the mud

more-lifestyle

As the lockdown trudges on, many enthusiastic people have taken up gardening, which not only keeps them busy but also helps beautify the house. However, there are always doubts, which can hinder the cultivation of the habit. Contrary to popular belief, Smita Shirodkar, founder, Earthoholics, a city-based urban farming initiative, says gardening is one of the easiest hobbies to take up and one doesn’t need to have a green thumb to make happen. “Nature has proven to have a relaxing and therapeutic effect on the mind, therefore, having plants indoors or around our home helps us stay calm,” she says.

So, how does one go about playing around with mud, plants and water? One of the most important aspects of gardening, Shaan Lalwani, city-based horticulturist and founder, Vriksha Nursery, says is “figure out how much sun you get and figure out the plants you want to grow” before you get your hands dirty. He adds that people can grow food from kitchen scraps such as chilli, pepper, tomato, carrots and potatoes, which also helps people get super tasty homegrown food. Smita, who also believes in using the kitchen to the fullest, says, “Microgreens like fenugreek (methi), coriander and mustard are easy to grow as every home has it in their kitchen cabinets and they harvest in 15 days.” Smita adds that herb plants like mint, basil, aloe vera are easy to plant too, simply using the leaves of existing plants can help you get started.

If beginners feel confident and want to take it a step further, they can grow them in terrariums (transparent containers for plants). During such times, a parcel container, shoebox or pet bottles can make for easy containers to keep plants indoors. “If it is a big jar or glass tank, then one could choose medium-sized or proportionate indoor plants. Whereas, if you have a small container that you wish to use then go in for miniature varieties of indoor plants,” informs Shirodkar. However, there are quite a few challenges to keep an eye out for like excess sunlight and root decay which could affect the plants, so keeping them moist or in places with indirect sunlight is important. While it may seem easy, watering can also be an issue - not knowing what’s too much or too little can be a nightmare, so getting a moisture gauge stick can help people take their first step into gardening.