Goodbye dull skin: 5 simple home remedies to rejuvenate your skin

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:47 IST

All work and no play gives even skin a dull look that lacks radiance and appears lusterless and tired. While work from home mid Covid-19 quarantine was supposed to be all fun, it has on the contrary led to longer screen time and haywire healthy lifestyle with career still topping the priority list and household chores next.

The effects of this unbalanced lifestyle where we try to juggle all roles at once has started to show on our face, making it look dehydrated with dark under eyes and a less radiant skin or one that appears darker than usual. While there is no denying the fact that “you are what you eat”, our growing up years lead to a build up of dead cells on face which too contribute towards making the skin look dry and dull apart from consuming an unhealthy diet.

While cutting corners with skin care routine has been unwillingly looped into our daily activities, fortunately there are steps to undo the damage and boost the skin’s natural radiance once more. Check out these 5 simple home remedies that can give your skin sheer radiance in a jiffy.

1.Lemon

The anti-oxidant and anti-pigmentary properties of lemon make the skin achieve radiance and look healthy. Vitamin C and ascorbic acid in lemon help brighten up the skin but also cause burning sensations for some, hence should be applied carefully and washed off immediately if too much burning is experienced.

Method:

Squeeze out lime juice into a bowl and soak a cotton pad in it. Dab the liquid on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off. Doing this twice a week is ideal.

2.Yogurt and honey

Those looking for supple skin should bank on the moisturizing properties of honey as it removes dullness by making the skin look soft, soothing and plump. Yogurt too helps in removing dullness courtesy its tyrosinase activity and L-cysteine content which is effective on dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Method:

While honey can be simply rubbed into the skin and left on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water, it can also be mixed with a few drops of lemon to make an organic face pack. On the other hand, yogurt is to be applied on the face after mixing it with honey and leaving the mixture on the face for good 10-20 minutes before rinsing it with lukewarm water.

3.Coffee

The key to a glowing complexion is regular exfoliation as it can help prevent the build up of dead skin cells on the outer layers of skin that clogs pores and even makes the skin look flakey or dry and dull. To expose a fresh layer of skin and make it look younger, smoother and healthier, use a scrub made from coffee.

Not only does the caffeine in coffee promote overall skin health but helps protect skin from sun damage due to its antioxidants. Exfoliating twice a week is recommended but the frequency can be increased as per one’s skin tolerance so as not to make it overly dry or irritated.

Method:

Mix grounded coffee with some brown or regular white sugar and coconut oil to have an aromatic homemade scrub. Apply a moisturiser after exfoliating to immediately lock in the moisture and protect the newly revealed skin cells.

4.Aloe vera

This plant is skin’s best friend as the tyrosinase from its gel helps in not only reduction of hyperpigmentation but also serve various other purposes to help one achieve a healthy looking skin.

Method:

Simply apply the gel from aloe vera leaf onto the face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with water.

5.Cucumbers

While this vegetable too helps brighten the skin courtesy its Vitamin C and other compounds, an added benefit of cucumbers is that they are healthy cooling agents.

Method:

Take half a cucumber and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel and blend them to form a paste. Apply it on your face and leave it on for 10-20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

