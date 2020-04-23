Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Famous quotes by the living legend on success, life and more

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:49 IST

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, regarded as the greatest batsman ever in modern-day cricket, was born on April 24, 1973. Known as the ‘Little Master’ or ‘Master Blaster’, his followers often refer to him as the ‘God of Cricket.’ It was in 1994 that Tendulkar received the Arjuna Award and in 1997 he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India’s highest sporting honour. But that’s not all. In 1999 and 2008, he received the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards. Tendulkar was also part of the Indian team which won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which was his sixth world cup appearance.

After he played his last match on November 16, 2013, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that he would be awarded the Bharat Ratna.

On the legend’s birthday, we celebrate his hard work, talent and determination. On the occasion of his 47th birthday, here are some of his most memorable quotes:

“People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones.”

― Sachin Tendulkar

“Don’t stop chasing your dreams, because dreams do come true.”

― Sachin Tendulkar

“If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect even after you have finished with the game. As a parent, I would be happier hearing people say, “Sachin is a good human being” than “Sachin is a great cricketer” any day.”

― Sachin Tendulkar

“The key to handling pressure situations like these is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly.”

― Sachin Tendulkar, Playing It My Way: My Autobiography

“Chase your dreams .... but make sure you don’t find shortcuts ....”

― Sachin Tendulkar, The Mind Game of Cricket

“Presence’ is actually very important in international sport. It is one thing just being there in the middle, but it is another making people aware of your ‘presence’. It is about body language and radiating confidence, something that the West Indian batting legend Viv Richards would personify.”

― Sachin Tendulkar, Playing It My Way: My Autobiography

“I was part of a band of eleven fortunate men who had been given the duty of representing close to a billion Indians. It was an honour every aspiring cricketer lives for, to play for his country against the best of world cricket. And with the honour came responsibility. I was going to be accountable to the cricket fans back home and was expected to give my best for them.”

― Sachin Tendulkar, Playing It My Way: My Autobiography

“A champion team needs only a small window of opportunity to stage a fightback, something I had learnt over the years.”

― Sachin Tendulkar, Playing It My Way: My Autobiography

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter