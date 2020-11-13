Happy Diwali 2020: Decorate your home with these latest Diwali rangoli designs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:35 IST

The festivals of lights, Diwali, brings along with it a 5-day long celebration of all things joyous and colourful. Hindus around the world rejoice in the victory of good over evil and welcome Lord Rama’s return home to Ayodhya after 14 long years of exile. This year, the Diwali festivities will begin with Dhanteras on November 13 which will be followed by the celebrations for Diwali on November 14.

In the days leading up to Diwali, people take out time to clean their homes and workplaces, and subsequently decorate them in vibrant string lights, diyas and rangolis. The decoration of the house has become a ritual in itself over the years, where the most creative and artistic members of the family are given the responsibility of making the rangoli at the entrance of the house.

The twinkling array of string lights that hang from every house, the floating candles, ‘kandeels’ and bright orange and yellow marigold strings that are essential to the celebration of Diwali, are all brought together with the central rangoli. Whether it is made from powdered colours, flowers, coloured rice or even paints; the rangoli adds an element of flair to each and every household.

With Diwali almost upon us, it is best not to leave your design choice to the last minute. Here are some creative and intricate rangoli ideas that can help you decide. Whether you make them indoors or outdoors, these ideas will be sure to wow all those who visit your home on this auspicious occasion.

Have a happy, safe and green Diwali!

