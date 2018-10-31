Home cleaning for Diwali can count as family time, says survey

In a time-strapped 21st century, millennials are struggling to spend time with their families. However, a majority of Indians feel that home cleaning on Diwali is a great way to spend time with family, says a survey conducted by Urbanclap. The survey was conducted in across 8 major cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad between the age group of 22-34 years and covered more than 5,000 consumers.

The survey shows that home cleaning on Diwali not only creates nostalgia but is also a great way to spend time with family, with 68% of respondents feeling that pre-festival home cleaning is the best time to spend with family. Also for many, pre-Diwali is an exciting time with 55% of respondents looking forward to food, new clothes and home decoration. Also 30% of consumers look forward to home cleaning as this practice of pre-festival is an integral tradition for many households in India.

However, modern lifestyle and time constraint does not make Diwali house cleaning a fun task. Almost 31% of respondents feel that Diwali cleaning turns into a hectic or a chaotic day. Among the survey respondents, 42% have a fear of dust allergy, 26% fear losing a weekend and equate this feeling of being on house arrest.

Outsourcing to professionals for home cleaning is also a new found tradition with the new age Indians with 68% of consumers between the age of 20-35 are willing to hire professional help, while only 46% over the age of 35 feel no need to outsource.

Gender comparison highlights that close to 65% of women are more likely to outsource this yearly task while 40% of men would prefer to keep the house cleaning a family tradition and will not opt to hire professional help.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Abhiraj Bhal, co-founder, Urbanclap said, “Today pre-Diwali cleaning by professional help is on the rise. The survey saw participation of almost 60% from cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. As high as 68% of respondents are willing to pay reasonably for the task.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 13:01 IST