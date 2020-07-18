e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / Home-made drinks to strengthen your immune system amid the pandemic

Home-made drinks to strengthen your immune system amid the pandemic

Fruits rich in vitamin C and probiotic milk products like yogurt and kefir are all important in building up your immunity.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:27 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Here are some easy home-made immunity drinks that you can enjoy.
The ongoing pandemic has changed our eating and drinking habit. People have become more conscious about the fruits and vegetables they have been consuming on a day to day basis. Almost every household kitchen has these immunity-boosting drinks at their disposal. However, something to be kept in mind is that regularly having these drinks can’t prevent you from Covid-19, but can only make your immune system stronger to fight against viruses. Fruits rich in vitamin C and probiotic milk products like yogurt and kefir are all important in building up your immunity. Here are three home-made drinks and their benefits.

1. Kiwi or orange smoothie

To make kiwi or orange smoothie, you need lemon juice, yogurt, cinnamon, ginger, and banana can be optional to add more thickness to the drink. Take all these ingredients, put them in a blender and let it work the magic. Serve it in glass either with some ice.

Benefits

It has probiotics from yogurt, Vitamin C from kiwi or orange, and anti-inflammatory properties from ginger and cinnamon. Don’t forget about the potassium doses we are getting from bananas.

2. Green smoothie

While a lot of you wouldn’t like spinach much but this green smoothie will surely change your perception about it. Take some spinach, mango or pineapple, lemon juice, freshly chopped ginger, and almond milk or yogurt. Use a mixer to blend all the ingredients until it turns into a smoothie. Serve it cold.

Benefits

Spinach gives us the megadoses of vitamin c and antioxidants. It also provides calcium, folate and fiber to help boost immunity and sometimes even fight off the infection. Mango or pineapple gives us that sweet slurp because please, immunity building doesn’t have to taste bad. Lemon adds a squeeze of freshness as well as some extra vitamin C.

3. Turmeric ginger milk with Kashmiri kahwa and almonds

Turmeric has its own benefits like anti inflammatory and anti carcinogen ( fights against cancer) but when paired with ginger and saffron- they together cleans up our lymphatic system which helps in a better immune response by building lymphocytes and antibodies. So mix the kashmiri kahwa with turmeric powder, ginger and some almonds. Honey can be added for sweetness if needed.

Benefits

It has anti-inflammatory properties and rich in antioxidants.

With inputs from Pooja Banga, Director and Nutritionist at Cultivating Health.

Political options run out for PM Oli in Nepal cliff-hanger
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally inches towards 17,000
Ram temple’s construction date, plan on agenda as trust members meet today
EC seeks suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for Aug 2 return
‘Am I a good ODI player?’: How Dravid made a comeback after being dropped
Railways holds its first all-women RPF sub-inspector cadets passing-out parade
