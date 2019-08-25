Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 25, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Entertaining guests can be your lot today, but the time spent promises to be most enjoyable. Chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. Doing something on the personal level for a senior at work will prove favourable for your career. External help may be required by some businesspersons for rethinking strategy for increasing profits. Someone you are going steady with may appear indifferent and sow the seeds of suspicion in your mind. Resuming daily workouts is possible and promises to keep you in good health.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to get attention of the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A function can be organised in your honour or some award may be bestowed upon you for your achievements. Someone’s company during a journey promises to make the trip enjoyable. You will manage to take all the necessary steps for acquiring a prime property. Fine performance on the academic front is likely to catapult your morale to a new high!

Your reputation of being a go-getter is likely to get a boost on the professional front. Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature. Some of you may play with your health by keeping irregular timings.

Love Focus: Remain choosy on the romantic front to avoid going wrong.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Browsing the real estate market will prove beneficial in finding a suitable property. Those facing an exam or a competition are likely to surprise even themselves by their excellent showing. You will be able to convince a senior and mould him to your way of thinking on the professional front. You will have to watch out for a bad bargain that threatens to block your money. You bid an ailment goodbye by overcoming it with the right medication. A relationship may pass through a turbulent phase. Moving out on a holiday destination with family is on the cards and promises lots of fun.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with lover will not pose much difficulty today, so get set for an enjoyable time.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A vacation is in the pipeline for those in uniform, as leave gets sanctioned. Dream of becoming a proud owner of property is likely to be realised, as construction nears completion. It will be important to take a break from academics, just to refresh your mind.

This is a good time to settle a business issue with a partner or some other party. Scene is likely to be created at home, as you don’t approve of something the spouse desires. Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature. Your decision to look after your health will start to get positive results.

Love Focus: Chances of the one you like making the first move on the romantic front looks strong.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A satisfying day is foreseen for those appearing for something important on the academic front. An important work can be initiated which is set to brighten future prospects. You may be in the process of planning something big on the home front. Travel stars look most promising, so pack your bags and fly! Legal wrangles are likely to get sorted out in your favour. Your helping hand to someone in monetary need is likely to give you immense inner satisfaction. Some health options adopted by you are likely to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Keeping fit and energetic may become your aim on the health front.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue.

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Decisions taken pertaining to a property will prove right. Encouraging signs on the academic front are likely to keep you in a buoyant mood. You are likely to get an incentive to work harder on the professional front. Some of you may find a lifestyle change beneficial on the health front. A family member can prove an irritant and may spoil your day. An earning opportunity may come along for businesspersons and traders.

Love Focus: Developing romantic feelings for a colleague is possible and may usher in a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An opportunity for a leisure trip may come to some. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. You can find yourself in a panic situation on the academic front. egotiating skills and persuasive powers will be your strongest assets on the professional or business front. Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health. Achievement of a child or family youngster is likely to do you proud. Retain flexibility on the professional front, as rigidity may not cut ice with superiors.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get marital sanctity for some, so let the wedding bells toll!

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A favourable verdict on a property under dispute can be expected by some. Good preparation blended with luck may find you sailing smoothly on the academic front.

Enrolling for a financial scheme will be in your favour, as it promises to add to your wealth. Family may become your priority and planning something together cannot be ruled out. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling on a long journey. You may have to find time to cope up with incomplete work on the professional front today. You may get motivated to shake a leg just to get on the fitness trail.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may try to enter your life once again and upset you emotionally.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A good opportunity for overseas travel may present itself. Acquiring property in a prestigious locality is foretold for some. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front. Becoming money conscious at this juncture will be in your interest. You will have to bring some stability in your family life by spending more time together.

Wasted chances on the work front may make you miss out on a few golden opportunities. A minor ailment is likely to get cured through a home remedy.

Love Focus: Keeping a low profile is your weapon on the romantic front that is certain to benefit you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Economy measures taken now on the home front will hold you in good stead. Care needs to be exercised on the road today. Legal issues regarding a property may be decided in your favour. Some of you may soon set out on a vacation to someplace exotic. You will be able to save much on the monetary front by deliberately adopting economical means. Competence in tackling complicated issues at work is likely to bring you into the notice of higher ups. Health wise, you are likely to remain fit and energetic.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to invite you over and make your day!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): It is an auspicious day to buy or sell property. Not losing focus on the academic front will help you immensely in maintaining the level of your performance. Things are set to become better for you on the professional front. You may opt to rejuvenate your health by joining a gym or a health spa. It will be fun travelling with friends and family today. A tiring trip is foreseen for those travelling out of town. Money comes to you from an unexpected source and boosts your financial stability.

Love Focus: Your persuasive powers will come in handy in winning over someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to feel more energetic and fitter than before. You may get upset by a family member’s behaviour, but expect him or her to improve. Taking someone on a drive just for a change is indicated. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. Shallow knowledge is likely to make some come a cropper on the academic front. A drive to someplace exotic is on the cards for some. Money may start flowing in from a different source and make you financially secure.

Love Focus: A delightful time can be expected by those calling on their near and dear ones.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 09:59 IST