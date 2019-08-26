Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 26, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Planning a family gathering may be on your mind. Stars look favourable for those undertaking a journey. Remain within the ambit of law, if you are planning alteration to the house. Your academic showing is likely to keep your head high, thanks to your good luck and thorough preparation. Holding on to your present job becomes important at this point in time. Some more time will be needed to improve your financial situation. Health matters gain priority and will motivate you to embark on the road to total fitness. Health matters gain priority and will motivate you to embark on the road to total fitness.

Love Focus: Impressing someone from the opposite camp may usher in romance in your life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travelling with someone you hit out well with is indicated and will be fun. Depositing the booking amount for purchasing a property is possible for some. Making a mark on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some. You will succeed in sidestepping a task that has been thrust upon you at work. Someone may become your role model on the fitness front and get you back into shape. Some of you may have to juggle between home and office. Repayment of a loan may require cutting corners, but you will be able to do it without much difficulty.

Love Focus: Your good intentions are likely to impress someone, who admires you a lot.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Meeting your near and dear ones in a family gathering is indicated and will prove most enjoyable. Some of you may shake off your lethargy to undertake a short fun trip. Those on the lookout for a suitable property will find one fitting their pocket. You are likely to fare well in a competition on the academic front. You will see a pet project to completion on the professional front. Adding to your wealth will not prove much difficult, as money comes from various sources. Adopting a diet that suits your lifestyle promises to keep you fit as a fiddle.

Love Focus: A surprise on the romantic front may be something you are not prepared for.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Stars look favourable for those undertaking a journey. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. Those pursuing higher studies may get a bit restless about the slow pace of progress. You can develop feelings for someone you are commuting with you on daily basis. Family is likely to support your ideas and encourage you to spread your wings. You are likely to multiply your money by investing in a lucrative scheme. Insist on full payment for a job or service rendered, lest you lose out on it.

Love Focus: You are likely to make rekindling your love life your top priority and succeed.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to make the family front most happening today by suggesting something exciting. Financially, your position remains sound and opportunities to earn materialise. Property matters are your priority now and they will turn out favourable. You may feel stifled in a competitive environment on the academic front. A change in diet will help you in attaining perfect health. Travelling with friends may not be as much fun as anticipated.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and may encourage you to plan something special for the evening!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those who have applied for a house or plot can be in for a surprise. A set routine at home will help students concentrate better in studies on the academic front. This is a good day for projecting a personal request to a senior. Resetting the house for organising something is on the cards for some. A short journey is possible for some. Good earning is assured and will contribute towards realising your dreams. Joining a gym is on the cards for those who want to achieve perfect fitness.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling arrangements put in place will prove most convenient and comfortable. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. Catching up with classmates on the academic front will not be difficult. Distinct improvement in your earning capacity can be expected. Good physical condition will make strenuous activities, a child’s play. Your participation in a family function will be much appreciated and praised.

A new business venture may fail to take off due to lack of resources.

Love Focus: A positive response from someone you secretly love may transport you to cloud nine!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Togetherness amongst the family members is likely to grow. A trip shows all signs of fizzling out. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Time is likely to fly quickly on the academic front, so get your act together fast. Repayment of loan that is nearing completion may come as a big relief for you. You will be able to strike a fine balance to achieve good health.

Love Focus: Efforts are likely to be on to strengthen your loving bonds on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A vacation is likely to proceed as per plans and give you utmost pleasure. You are likely to take good care of a property entrusted to you. Things move in a favourable direction on the academic front. There is much that remains to be done at work, so manage your time well. You may think up some ideas for enhancing earning. You are likely to enjoy good health by opting for some healthy options. Be careful so as not to hurt the sensibilities of a family member.

Love Focus: This is a favourable day for those looking for love or life partner.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A journey is likely to materialise soon. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Your foresight is likely to prove a big asset on the academic front. Your damage control measures on the work font will be successful. A blame game can ensue with spouse on the home front, if you are not careful. Your bank balance promises to stay healthy, as previous investments mature. A healthy alternative will help you get into perfect shape.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings for someone may get recharged on meeting him or her!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Travelling stars look bright, so plan an outing with your near and dear ones. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot getting allotted to you. You are likely to fare well on the academic front, irrespective of how you have prepared. A physical competition will let you taste victory. Personal relationship with someone may come in the way of your extending a helping hand to him or her. Finding an ideal time to start something new may delay it, so don’t wait for it and begin now.

Love Focus: Some of you may long for a stable romantic life, but may feel reluctant to do anything about it.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is a good day to spend driving round the countryside. A property dispute can pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution You are likely to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front. A favour done to someone in your professional capacity is likely to be returned. Changes on the home front may be initiated by those on home improvement spree. Financially, you are likely to find yourself in a strong position. Your lack of physical fitness may show in the sporting arena.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas may not find favour with lover, so think up some more!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

