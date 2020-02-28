Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 28, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 05:52 IST

Aries (March 21-April 20) You will manage to make headway in your present situation on the academic front. A satisfying day is in store for you, both personally and professionally. A loan you had applied for may get sanctioned. Regular workouts bear positive results. A job well done at work is likely to make you most pleased with yourself. Sending off a family member to a distant location may make you emotional. You may not be too keen to join your friends for an outing, but they will prevail upon you.

Love Focus: Your desire for a mate may soon find you hitting the romantic path.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Taurus (April 21-May 20) An excursion will prove most exciting for youngsters. A piece of good news awaits you on the academic front. Purchasing a new vehicle is possible. You are likely to find time today to pursue your pet project or hobby. Health-wise you remain on the top of the world. You are likely to remain financially secure, as wealth flows your way. Today, homemakers may enjoy the company of friends and relatives.

Love Focus: Love life remains steady.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Gemini (May 21-July 21) Those travelling on a long journey must set out well prepared for contingencies. You may be required to balance too many tasks on the academic front. Keep your supporters close to strengthen your position.

You will experience a refreshing change on the professional front. Self-discipline will help you remain in good health. You need to remain alert while transacting money. It is best to remain calm and composed in a domestic situation, even when provoked.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

Cancer (July 22-July 22) This is a favourable day for students appearing in exam or competition. Take time out to guide someone. A good source of earning may come your way and keep you gainfully employed. Eating right will be important in maintaining good health. Good networking is likely to net a good deal for some traders. This is the day to give full attention to your loved ones. A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are likely to prove successful.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Leo (July 23-August 23) Travelling on a business trip is possible for those into export and import. You may find yourself at your peak performance on the academic front. Enjoying your heart out in the gathering of your near and dear ones is indicated. Speculation and stocks can give good returns. Maintaining daily routine and adopting an active lifestyle is indicated for some on the health front. An opportunity on the financial front, if seized immediately, may earn good profits. You will derive immense happiness in the company of family elders today.

Love Focus: If you want romance to go the way you want it to, then start communicating better!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Virgo (August 24-September 23) You may become part of a leisure trip and enjoy your heart out. Your performance on the academic front will put you ahead of your rivals. Someone is likely to compliment you on your looks and the way you conduct yourself. You will be able to do extremely well on the professional front. Health needs extra care, due to changing weather. A spot of good luck is in store for you on the financial front. You may miss a family member settled in another city or country.

Love Focus: Your love for someone may no longer remain a secret.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24-October 23) A rich relative comes a calling, bearing gifts. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to go well prepared. On the academic front, retain your concentration and focus, if you want to fare well.

Your intelligence and confidence will soon find you on the path to success. A sense of achievement will prevail for those doing business from home. On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. Expenses need to be curbed with a firm hand.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you oodles of happiness.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) A family trip overseas is on the cards for some. Networking is likely to open many doors for you on the academic front. Your decision to take too many responsibilities may seem daunting, but you will be able to discharge them satisfactorily. You will succeed in starting a new business or expanding an already established one. Hard work put in on the fitness front will let you enjoy perfect health. Window shopping with family is a safer option, if you want to save money! You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster.

Love Focus: Partner may shower love to keep you happy, so do reciprocate.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) A long journey will go without hassles. You enter a favourable period as far as academics is concerned. You may be in for a pleasant surprise on the social front. Good returns from investments will keep you in upbeat mood. Health remains excellent. An overseas trip to increase clientele is likely to give some a head start on competitors. You may become a solid support for an ailing family elder.

Love Focus: Your plan to ask a favour from the lover needs to be weighed carefully.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) The day may find you planning a work related trip. Good planning will help you in achieving much on the academic front. Compliments and best wishes can come pouring in for some. You will need to be in the superior’s eyes, if you want that increment. Health promises to remain fine, but keep up the efforts. Shopping will be fun, but don’t loosen the purse strings too much. A family youngster may need your help.

Love Focus: Take the first step for the sake of improving relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) There is much harmony on the domestic front. It is a good idea to plan out a short break from the routine, but you will have to be practical about taking leave from work. Pressure on the academic front may become palpable. Remain patient and you will hear the good news! An increment or bonus is in the offing for some. Health remains excellent, as you become increasingly health conscious. An ambitious project may take a good amount of your time.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed, so expect a great time!

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20) Much fun awaits those who are embarking on a vacation soon. A promising beginning may be made on the academic front. You are likely to impress whoever comes in your contact today. xAn opportunity to invest in a financial scheme with better returns is in the offing. Health needs care. The image you have been meticulously building at work will need some more finishing touches! Wedding bells may soon toll for someone eligible in the family

Love Focus: An active love life promises to keep you satisfied.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

