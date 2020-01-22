Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 22, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 09:09 IST

oroscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? H So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Spouse is most cooperative and will support your ideas. Long distance travel by road should be avoided today. A piece of property may become yours. Something good is likely to happen on the academic front. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague can translate into a good monetary gain. Maintaining an active lifestyle will help you in keeping healthier and fitter. There will be a palpable thaw in your relationship with someone you don’t see eye to eye with on the professional front.

Love Focus: Meeting an ex-flame may bring back old romantic memories.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family trip overseas is on the cards for some. Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. Your performance on the academic front will be most satisfying. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to improve their financial status. Some of you may become health conscious. Your prosperity is on the rise, as promotion comes your way. You will manage to convince a friend or family member about your ideas and get their assistance.

Love Focus: An old relationship may require nurturing, so do your best.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will need to deal with a family situation with sensitivity. Someone close going abroad or out of town for a long duration can make you emotional. Delay in taking possession of a house is indicated. Excellent performance on the academic front is foreseen. You are likely to experience a positive phase in professional life. This is the time to save money, so put brakes on unnecessary expenditure. This is a good day to start something new on the exercise front.

Love Focus: Love life promises to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family issue may need to be tackled diplomatically. An overseas tour may materialise, but may prove a bit hectic. Property matters are likely to get resolved in your favour. Someone may praise your efforts on the academic front. An investment opportunity needs to be weighed properly. Your renewed interest in fitness will soon find you in the prime of your health. Some of your suggestions are likely to be implemented at work.

Love Focus: Efforts to bring romance back into your life will succeed.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to accompany friends or colleagues for a fun trip. Some of you are likely to own a house soon. You may find things getting better on the academic front. A piece of good news can be expected on the financial front. It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Good vibes about something that you have ventured into the business front will be proved right. Homemakers may feel overworked and crave for a change.

Love Focus: Romantic ideas that you have been getting of late will have to wait!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family life looks most satisfying, as spouse is all out to cater to your moods! An outing with family may be planned and will help strengthen the family ties. Acquiring property is on the cards. You are likely to be graded an achiever on the professional front. Financial management will prove tricky and take up a lot of your time. Health remains good, as you turn health conscious. Decreasing footfalls can make some retailers and shop owners review their strategy.

Love Focus: Romantic front may turn into a mutual appreciation club between lover and you!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Travel plans for meeting someone out of town are likely. Terms for acquiring property may be finalized. On the academic front, you will need to proceed with caution. You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. You may decide to take up an exercise regime and benefit on the health front. Your over-smartness on the academic front may not work, so don’t play with your reputation. Spouse will do much to brighten up the domestic front.

Love Focus: Enjoying love life to the hilt is a foregone conclusion.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A journey that you were looking forward to may get postponed. Good news on property front is possible. Your confidence in yourself and qualifications will win the day for you. An expected raise or bonus is on the cards for some. Health-wise you remain on the top of the world. You will find much success in independent pursuits on the work front. A family youngster will require your support and guidance to do well academically.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A fun time is foreseen for those planning to visit an out of town friend or relation. Excellent returns can be expected from the sale of property. You are set to reap rich dividends on the academic front. This is an excellent time to impress people on the professional front. A new initiative on the health front will benefit. You manage to save money through your concerted efforts. Home front remains peaceful to help you rest and rejuvenate.

Love Focus: Enjoying the attention of someone who has a soft corner for you cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A vacation is in the offing, so pack your bags for somewhere exotic. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. A conscious effort may be required to bring back your focus on the academic front. An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that will lead you to financial security. Good eating habits will keep you safe from lifestyle diseases. Promises on the romantic front need to be kept, if you want to keep the relationship alive. Good news about a sick family member will give you a big sigh of relief.

Love Focus: Understanding and love will make you feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is a good day for negotiating a property deal. You will enjoy a long drive with friends today. You will hold your own on the academic front. Spirited performance of a family member will make you proud. Professional prospects are likely to brighten. Monetary gains from a transaction cannot be ruled out for some. Starting an exercise regimen is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Romantic mood culminating into a passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Spouse may want his or her space today, so respect that. A comfortable journey is envisaged for those travelling by road. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction. You will cruise smoothly on the academic front. Conserve money by keeping a check on spending. Don’t take any chances on the health front today. Falling behind schedule in a time bound project is possible, so time to pull up your socks.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind, so put in efforts to make the evening special!

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

