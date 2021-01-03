Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 3, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A work-related issue can keep you mentally ill at ease. Supervision of subordinates will be important today. You are likely to reach sooner than expected at your destination. There will be no complaints on the health front. Your loving ways are likely to make you popular on the social front. You will find yourself in the right frame of mind to execute something important on the professional front today. Financially the day augurs well for the professionals.

Love Focus: Romance may be your focus today, so expect an immensely fulfilling time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Chances of gaining money through unexpected sources look bright. It will be exciting to meet an old buddy and reminisce the days of yore. A personal victory is in store for some on the social front. You will enjoy good health once you set your mind to achieving it. Financial constraints may limit you to your budget, but it will be a temporary phase. Your suggestions may be opposed on the professional front and all your convincing may also not work.

Love Focus: Romance rocks!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Homemakers may have to slog it out today in the absence of any help. Health may not allow you to enjoy a gathering. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. Students will soon experience a changed environment and a new friends’ circle. A new source of income is likely to make your financial worries disappear. You will be able to achieve what your heart desired on the professional front.

Love Focus: Things may not go as planned on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You will manage to curb a family youngster’s bad habit. Health remains excellent, as you become increasingly health conscious. You will do well on the academic front. You will find your way clear for achieving your immediate professional goals. Promotional prospects for those in the defence forces brighten. Well planned investments will let you live off the interest.

Love Focus: Today, you are certain to attract someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Day is favourable for starting a new project at work. Anxiety that had been clouding your mind for some time is set to dissipate. You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. This is an excellent day for travelling, especially if you are planning to go to some tourist destination. An exciting incident is likely to be etched in your memory and give you endless pleasure.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship appears to be in serious difficulty, so take immediate steps to save it.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your communication skills and persuasiveness are likely to help you win a business deal. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful. You can receive part payment of a loaned amount. Enjoying new places today is on the cards. You are likely to take the first step in mending fences with a rival. Job market seems rosy for those looking for suitable employment.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you may be busy packing your bags for a trip. Family life will be fulfilling and chances of a family youngster doing you proud cannot be ruled out. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. Don’t do anything to offend anyone, as tables can be turned on you. Cutting corners in a given task can put you in a spot at work. Health will remain fine with self-control.

Love Focus: A positive reply to a wedding proposal is likely to bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your good intentions can be misinterpreted by a member of the opposite camp. Remain alert on the road while driving. Health poses no problems as you make conscious efforts to remain fit. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. Good foresight on your part will help in preempting a man-management issue at work. You will need to be alert to renew a contract or placing a tender, before you get into a tight corner.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your love for the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your skills and expertise will help you in establishing yourself at the workplace. Opting for air travel may be faster, but exploring other options may be on your mind. A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. Switch to a healthy lifestyle. Avoid taking any big decisions related to property today. A misunderstanding with spouse should be handled at the priority. Don’t be hasty in investing money, even though advised by someone close.

Love Focus: A person of opposite gender may befriend you today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family will be most supportive and approve all your endeavours. Travel bug may bite and take you out on a short journey. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Those planning something special on social front will get all the help they require. A piece of good news awaits you on the professional front; it can be a raise or a promotion. Joining a group of health is indicated. You will need to be conscious of what you spend on in order to save.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind, but meeting lover today pose difficulties.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An old ailment troubling some is likely to disappear soon. Your cost cutting measures will prove most effective in saving money. Exchanging sweet nothings with the one you love may prove immensely pleasurable today. A favourable day is foreseen at work. Appreciation comes your way on the academic front, as you manage to keep your mind on the task at hand and excel. Differences cropping up with spouse will be tactfully handled by you without causing any frictions.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Good networking will help you in raising capital for a project. You may remain tense on the academic front, but your fears will be unfounded. An enjoyable vacation is in store for some, but travel by road is not advised, at least not for today. Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can feel a bit disappointed in not receiving positive signals from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

