Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 4, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 09:27 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to continue your exercise routine to stay in good health. Moneywise, you will have enough to pay off a loan. Your sixth sense will prevent you from making a mistake at work. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. A business trip may prove a stroke of good fortune. Possession of a property may come to you. Doing well in academics is much indicated.

Love Focus: Lover may appear cold today, due to something you have said or done.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good financial management will help save money for spending on other major requirements. You are likely to enjoy someone’s company today. A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. Taking someone close on a leisure trip is foreseen. Shifting accommodation is possible for some. Some good offers may come your way on the academic front, so choose with care.

Love Focus: You may be compelled to take some strong decisions on the love front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good health will keep you energetic the whole day today. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Good connections will help you further your interests on the professional front, but don’t bank too much on them. Spouse may line up something special for you today. You can volunteer to accompany someone on a trip. This is an excellent time to go in for renovation work of the house that you had been wanting for long. Students will have to put in more efforts to make a mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Promises made with lover on the romantic front are likely to be kept.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your good performance and hard work will make it easy for you to enter the promotion zone. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Those not feeling too healthy may have to embark on the road to fitness. Arranging a party or a function at home is most likely for some. A vacation to someplace exotic is on the cards for some. You are likely to take the initiative in getting something constructed or renovated. You will expand your friends’ circle by meeting new people.

Love Focus: Don’t commit things on the love front today that you are not able to fulfil.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Financial worries become a thing of the past as a monetary issue is decided in your favour. Unnecessarily worrying about health will serve no purpose. Nothing much may happen at work today, but you will need to be around. A fun time with family is foreseen and promises to enhance togetherness. A short vacation is on the cards for those on a budget. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal. If you are required to make a choice, go with your heart, rather than with your mind.

Love Focus: Formal relations with someone at office show all signs of becoming romantic ones, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An exciting time during a trip is envisaged. Those choosing a career must consult those already in the field. You are likely to overspend on things which you don’t exactly need. Avoid junk food for the sake of health, as those not heeding may suffer the consequences. Spouse may desire a change on the home front, so help him or her out. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot. Participating in a prestigious event on the social front is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Romantic prospects have never looked brighter, so go forth and pair up as soon as you can!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you may be gearing up to enter a new field on the professional front. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. Health drinks may not provide what they promise. Family appears responsive and eager to cater to your needs. A business trip appears a distant possibility for some. A property deal promises to bring in big money. Your well wishers are likely to add to your prestige and reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: Being preoccupied with too many things at hand; you may not be left with possibilities to attend to the lover’s needs and demands.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Violet

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Your calculations can go awry on the work front and put you in a spot. You may start an exercise regimen to counter workplace stress. Fun time is foreseen as a family member returns from a trip. Property matters get sorted out. Unforeseen hurdles can affect your progress on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Singles are likely to be hit by cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement. A business proposal presented by someone may seem exciting, but needs to be examined thoroughly. Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well.

You are likely to plan something with the family today. Don’t undertake a journey that has not been properly planned. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some. You will get the opportunity to tell your side of the story in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who has special regards for you is likely to bring back old romantic memories.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Go in for any important financial transactions today. You will manage to overcome temptations to retain good health. You will be able to tackle distractions and interruptions at work. A job on the home front will be possible, as you have the money now. Those travelling out of town need to carry adequate money. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Socially, it will be for your own good, if you remain in touch with others.

Love Focus: Love life appears barren and needs to be brought back into focus.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Career planning may be on the top of your mind. You may enroll in fitness training just to get back in shape. Learn to value money, as splurging seems to be your second nature. Some of you may take the initiative to make the home front aesthetically pleasing. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so start packing your bags! A property issue is likely to be resolve amicably. Your wish for a change is likely to come true.

Love Focus: Love for you may not be as simple as ‘he loves me, he loves me not’, so listen to what your heart has to say.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A new opportunity to make money is likely to be seized by some. Health remains good, as you remain regular in workouts. This is a good day that will find you doing well professionally. Family may have high expectations from you, so don’t disappoint. Going for an overnight stay in an exotic location with someone near cannot be ruled out. Don’t be hasty in a property deal. Good professional guidance will find students making their mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to work on that facet of your relationship that gives you a sense of immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

