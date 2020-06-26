Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 26, what’s in store for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The zodiac signs, namely, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces have distinct characteristics and talents that define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you begin your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Prospects for a matrimonial alliance are likely to brighten for you or someone eligible at home. Excelling in academics will add to your motivation to do even better. Don’t expect immediate reciprocation for the help extended to someone. Good bargaining will help you save much on the financial front. Serious differences with a superior at work should be better avoided, so keep a low profile. A negative streak in you can upset your day.

Love Focus: Extreme joy and happiness is indicated on the romantic front, so plan something special for the love of your life!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Light workout and walks will keep you in a fine fettle. Arguments and disagreements may mar the domestic front and cause tensions. Adding something to enhance the home décor is possible. You will manage to persuade someone influential to do your bidding, but it won’t be unconditional. The picture on the career front that has been hazy till now will become clearer now.

Love Focus: Love may blossom and give a new spark to life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Achieving academic laurels are foreseen for some students. You can plan to stay at somebody’s place over the weekend. This is not very good day for property transaction. Those out for window shopping may buy something expensive. You may be put under pressure at work, so don’t lose your poise. Those looking for a place to stay will find something suitable. Activities of a family youngster can force you to become harsh.

Love Focus: Lover seems in the mood today, so plan out something special.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A contentious family matter will be settled amicably through your efforts. You will be able to regain lost ground on the academic front to come at par with the rest. All round praise is in store for you on the social front. Some of you can come across some good financial options for investments. Keeping seniors informed of the developments on the work front will be in your interest. Fitness classes alone will not be of much use, so focus on dietary control too.

Love Focus: Spouse may hold you accountable for neglecting something important.

Lucky Colour: Brick Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Spending time together with the family is indicated and may take the shape of a shopping spree! A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. Career front looks simply great as your keen foresight helps you along!

This is a fine day on the financial front, as you manage to earn well. You may not find yourself up to the task assigned to you at work, so don’t hesitate in admitting it. Partner may inspire you to take up a healthy activity.

Love Focus: Time spent with partner will help you relax.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your performance on the academic front remains good. Some of you can go in for renovation of the house just to enhance aesthetics. Financially, you remain strong with enhanced earnings. Your reputation on the professional front is likely to soar. Someone will be concerned for your welfare. Family life is cruises along smoothly and promises immense enjoyment.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Financially, you will be winner all the way, especially today. Your innovative ideas will be well taken on the professional front. Your concern for someone in the family will be most touching and will be roundly appreciated. Those feeling a bit under the weather on the health front will find marked improvement in their condition. You may have to be prompt in seizing an initiative on the career front to succeed.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to toll for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Doing something together with the family promises much fun today. Some of you can be lauded for good performance on the academic front.

Good investments will keep you financially strong. Delegating work may prove faster in reaching your target, rather than doing everything yourself. Remaining regular in your daily workout assumes importance, as lethargy can get the better of you.

Love Focus: You will be able to cross all the hurdles on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Someone trying to stand on his or her own two feet on the family front is likely to make you feel proud. Good showing in academics will keep you in buoyant mood. Stars shine favourably on both health and finance. You will manage to create a niche for yourself in your chosen professional field. Energy drinks and health foods will prove beneficial for those who have taken up a fitness regimen.

Love Focus: You can get luck in your search for a suitable mate.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An opposite number is likely to send romantic overtures, but be cautious of the real intent. Things go perfectly on the academic front, as you manage to double your efforts to improve performance. Wasteful expenditure needs to be curbed, if you want to save for something big. A competitor may take a share in your professional pie, if you are not careful. Health issues of an elderly may need to be addressed promptly.

Love Focus: A change of plans on the romantic front are likely.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will manage to overcome your competitors on the academic front. Something that you wanted to keep confidential may leak out in your social circle, but won’t cause any harm. A financial plan is likely to be put into effect by some. Those looking for a job change are likely to explore options. A home remedy will not be enough to completely eradicate a health problem. Your help and support to a youngster will help boost his or her self-confidence.

Love Focus: There is much happening on the romantic front to keep your hands full!

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to enjoy the health benefits of a fitness regimen that you have adopted. A family gathering may be expected today and will prove enjoyable. Some of you will be able to maintain a high standard of performance on the academic front. Someone may call you over for a meal just to appease you.

Good earning can be expected, as a venture turns profitable. Your go-getting attitude will make you a favourite of your seniors on the professional front.

Love Focus: This is a good time to pamper the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aires

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

