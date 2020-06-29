Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 29, what’s in store for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 08:13 IST

The 12 signs of the zodiac calendar have distinct talents and characteristics that define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you begin your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be successful in getting something you wanted on the academic front. If you have some property in mind, it is best to finalise the deal now. You succeed in making good progress in whatever you take up today. Maintaining good relations with those you don’t see eye to eye with will be important on the professional front. Increasing profits will find your coffers brimming. You enjoy excellent health by remaining health conscious. Family may take an exception to your mood swings.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to respect your decision.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A property-related deal is likely to be finalised for some. Initiative on the academic front promises to bring many opportunities.

Money flows in unabated from multiple sources to strengthen the financial front. Something entrusted to you at work is likely to be accomplished in an exemplary manner and get you the accolades from those who matter. Self-control will be the key to your good health

Love Focus: Don’t forget your promise if you don’t want to get the brunt of your lover’s ire!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): A shopping spree with family or friends is indicated and will be lots of fun. Giving a facelift to an ancestral house is likely for some. Good grades can be expected by those awaiting result on the academic front. An excellent day when you are able to achieve what you set out for.

You will remain in a financially sound position by exploring better prospects for earning. A new deal is likely to be signed on the professional front. Efforts on the health front promise to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: The person you are showing interest in will reciprocate.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A family reunion is on the cards and will give you an opportunity of meeting someone you have not met in years. It is a good day to handle property matters. Those learning to drive will gain enough confidence to go all alone. You will manage to remain financially sound by being judicious in your spending. You will need to take your call in a professional situation, but consult others first. You are likely to enjoy excellent health by eating right and remaining active.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is on the cards for some on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A new acquisition is likely to enhance your prestige. Performing well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion. An excellent day when you do generally well in whatever catches your fancy! Enhancement in salary or previous arrears will boost your finances. Mounting workload may make you a bit disillusioned about your present job. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is possible. Much happiness is in store on the family front.

Love Focus: Someone at work may have special eyes for you, is it love knocking on the door?

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to make your mark on the academic front. Your attempt to win someone over on the social front is finally going to succeed.

A financially sound investment is likely to come your way. You will manage to keep superiors happy at work. Success is foreseen for those trying to come back in shape. Things turn favourable for someone you are worried about on the family front.

Love Focus: Expect something special on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A property issue can be resolved in your favour. Something that you desire on the academic front will soon be yours. You will be a pillar of strength to a friend or associate. Becoming money conscious at this juncture will be in your interest. Things are likely to get better on the professional front. Worries regarding a health issue are likely to disappear, as you make quick recovery. Someone’s arrival at home may cause much excitement.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will need to take the initiative to understand one another and make a place in each other’s heart.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A venture that others were apprehensive about will prove profitable. Pursuing higher studies may interest you, so go for it as stars appear favourable. Financially, you will remain comfortable and even take a chance to splurge. It is a good idea to lie low at work for some time. Taking up an exercise regimen seriously promise much benefits. Spouse appears extra lovey-dovey today, so just play along.

Love Focus: Flames of passion can fizzle out, if you don’t spare time for love.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family youngster is likely to make you happy with his/her achievements. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. Efforts on the academic front will help in achieving what you have set out for. You will be able to maintain your popularity on the social front.

You are likely to get an opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front. A good bargain is possible and will get you what you want at the lowest price. Initiative taken on the health front will benefit you.

Love Focus: This is the time to infuse some excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Much togetherness is in store for some on the family front. Favourable outcome of your endeavours can be expected on the academic front. Meeting some old friends will bring fond memories back. Your financial acumen will come to the fore and make your wealth grow. An excellent time to make your mark on the professional front is here and you won’t disappoint! Enjoying good health by getting serious on the exercise and workout fronts is indicated.

Love Focus: You will have to do something different to make lover really enjoy your company.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven! You will be in top physical condition simply by adopting yoga and aerobic exercises. Excellent opportunities await some on the academic front. You will manage to find time today to relax and rejuvenate. Financially, you may get the opportunity to enhance your earnings. The weather on the personal front will remain pleasant and favourable. You will manage to win over a family elder for a favour.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom soon, as you manage to find an ideal mate.

Lucky Colour: Dark Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your help to a family youngster will be much appreciated. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot getting allotted to you. Beating the competition to get what you desire on the academic front is foretold. Today, you will be able to focus on your positive strengths. You may look for good investment options as money comes to you. Your performance on the professional front is likely to come in for praise. Adopting a healthy lifestyle is on the cards and will lead you to total fitness.

Love Focus: You will do well to take romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

