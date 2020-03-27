Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 27, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Much respect and adulation is in store for some on the family front. New fields will interest you on the academic front, but will need your complete focus. You will need to think up ways to de-stress your mind. Repayment of a loan should become your top priority now. You may have to wait and watch on the professional front, as things may appear a bit hazy. Things may appear worrying on the health front, but this may not be so.

Love Focus: Your romantic mood is likely to be contagious today, so expect a great time with spouse or lover!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. Your tough attitude towards someone is likely to soften, as you get to see him or her in a different light. Repaying a loan will not pose any problems. A working relationship will need to be formed with someone for smooth functioning. Take adequate precautions on the health front. Family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve.

Love Focus: Lover can expect you to remember something important!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): Much sharing and caring is foreseen on the family front as you get to spend time with them. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises. Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front. Don’t pick up an argument at workplace as it can go against you. Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial.

Love Focus: Romance is not a priority right now and is best not indulged in for some time.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner. Much travelling is foreseen today and will be to your advantage, both personally and professionally. Avoid neglecting your health and consider taking someone’s advice. Setting up the house may take priority over other things today. Your indifferent attitude towards saving can deplete your coffers if you do not do something about it.

Love Focus: Whatever you promise, you must deliver, otherwise all you can expect is an off mood partner!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Be careful of someone close trying to misguide you regarding money matters. A new acquisition can distract you from something important. A preparation or seminar conducted by you may come in for praise. Relationship with a senior may blossom and make you feel rejuvenated. A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. It may take some time for you to feel fully at home with new lover, as you continue to project your best image.

Love Focus: Meeting someone from the opposite camp with a similar mindset can signal the onset of a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your firm resolve to perform well will not let you waver from your focus on the professional or academic front. A good offer on the business front may become hard to refuse. Peak physical fitness will make even strenuous activities seem like child’s play. You will find immense satisfaction in spending time with family. Repaying a loan is likely to become a financial burden and compel you to scrounge the bottom.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather or your mood, you are likely to feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. This is a fantastic time for you on the professional and academic fronts. All is not lost on the financial front, if you are quick enough. You will have to put your trust in people, if you want to establish yourself on the professional front. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. You may need to find extra energy to undertake a task on the home front.

Love Focus: An old love interest is likely to be rekindled in your heart and keep you aglow today.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make your day and keep you in an upbeat mood. Raising capital for a business project will require some hard thinking. Worries facing you on the professional front disappear as you manage to set things right. Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. Some long pending changes on the home front may be initiated by some. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long.

Love Focus: A good time is foreseen on the romantic front as you are likely to share quality time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Much togetherness is in store for some on the family front. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. On the professional front, seniors are likely to punch holes in a job you thought was well done. An occult science or an alternate therapy can attract you, but it is best not to get into any mumbo-jumbo.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will succeed and enable you to kick start your love life.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Students will manage to stabilise their position on the academic front. Be tactful in tackling an old associate bent upon wasting your time. What is the point in earning nicely if you don’t find time to enjoy it? Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal. Living frugally, but not much hampering quality of life, is likely to save a lot. Family may rally behind you to implement something big on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Lover will be understanding and will not interfere in whatever you are trying to achieve.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your determination to do well on the academic front will find you touching newer heights. Those fond of the luxuries of life, will get a chance to indulge in their favourite pastime. Your finances really need to be taken care of. Your extra efficiency is likely to wind up a lot of work today on the domestic front. Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. Don’t jump to conclusions regarding a domestic issue without knowing the full details.

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Outdoors will help you in rejuvenating. Extended family is likely to offer you full support and help you in achieving your aspirations. Skills mastered by you are likely to bring you to the notice of people. Cutting corners to conserve cash is advised. You will have to keep your wits about to tackle someone at work. It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Romantic thoughts can keep you mentally occupied. Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can keep you mentally occupied.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

